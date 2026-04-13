The Strokes announce 2026 Reality Awaits World Tour, including dates in UK & Ireland

The Strokes' Julian Casablancas Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

By Jenny Mensah

The indie icons will embark on a global tour to support their seventh studio album, which includes a stop at The O2 London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Strokes have announced their Reality Awaits The World 2026 tour.

The NYC indie legends - comprised of Julian Casablancas, Nikolai Fraiture, Albert Hammond Jr., Fabrizio Moretti and Nick Valensi - have confirmed a string of dates, which kick off in North America in June and draw to a close in Ireland in October.

The stint will also see the Last Nite rockers play autumn dates at The O2 London on 6th October and The Co-Op Live, Manchester on 26th October.

The dates, which will also see the band visit mainland Europe and Japan - will include special guests Thundercat, Cage The Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM, plus Fat White Family and Alex Cameron, who will join the band in the UK and Europe.

Fans can sign up for access to the pre-sale here, which takes place on Wednesday 15th April from 10am local time, with tickets going on general sale this Friday 17th April.

See their full dates below:

Read more:

The Strokes' 2026 World Tour dates:

2nd June - Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

15th June - Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

19th June - Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

21st June - Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

23rd June - Boston, MA—TD Garden*

26th June - Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

27th June - Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

8th August - San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

4th August - Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

15th August - Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

22nd August - CA—Just Like Heaven

25th August - OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27th August - Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

28th August - Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

12th September - Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

13th September - Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

17th September - Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

18th September - Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

20th September - Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

6th October - London, UK—The O2

11th October - Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome

13th October - Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome

15th October - Berlin, DE—Uber Arena

17th October - Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena

20th October - Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi

22th October - Paris, FR—Accor Arena

25th October - Newcastle, UK—Utilita Arena

26th October - Manchester, UK—Co-op Live

28th October - Dublin, IE—3Arena

The tour dates comes after the news of The Strokes' seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, which is set for release on on 26th June 2026 via Cult Records/RCA.

The album is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The Strokes' Reality Awaits album artwork. Picture: Press

The first track to be taken from the album is new single Going Shopping, which you can listen to below:

The Strokes - Going Shopping (Audio)

Reality Awaits follows the band's previous releases Is This It (2001), Room on Fire (2003), First Impressions of Earth (2005), Angles (2011). Comedown Machine (2013) and The New Abnormal (2020).

See the The Strokes' Reality Awaits tracklist album:

Psycho Shit Dine N'Dash Lonely in the Future Falling Out of Love Going to Babble On Going Shopping Liar's Remorse The Fruits of Conquest Pros and Cons

The band played their first of two stints at Coachella 2026 last weekend. They return to the Indio, California festival this weekend, which returns from 17th - 19th April.

The Strokes - Hard to Explain - Live at Coachella 2026

Read more: