WATCH: Man proposes to girlfriend singing The Stone Roses' Sally Cinnamon

See the moment a couple got engaged outside Warrington Tesco with a little help from the legendary Manchester band.

A video was shared of a man proposing to his girlfriend by singing a classic track from The Stone Roses.

Shoppers at Warrington Tesco were in for a surprise last month, when a very brave man named Mike donned a suit and stood on top of a van to deliver a rendition of Sally Cinnamon to his partner who worked at the store.

His girlfriend Gaynor was happily dancing and singing along to the 1987 track, but got an even bigger shock when Mike stepped down from the vehicle, delivered her flowers and proceeded to get down on one knee.

Watch them in action here:

Balls of steel this guy! We had A Marriage proposal live at the front of Tesco Warrington today😊 Congrats Mike and Gaynor Marshall💍🍾xx Posted by Ian Hawkins on Thursday, 28 November 2019

The viral clip even got into the hands of Spike Island 2020, whose organisers have asked for help in tracking down the couple.

Sharing the video again, they wrote on Twitter: "How good is this?! Can anyone help us find these two so we can give them a couple of VIP tickets for Spike Island - The Resurrection? Do your thing Twitter..."

How good is this?! Can anyone help us find these two so we can give them a couple of VIP tickets for Spike Island - The Resurrection? Do your thing Twitter... 👰 💍 🍋 pic.twitter.com/xpGBqSyDJW — Spike Island (@SpikeIsland2020) December 19, 2019

The festival, which takes place on Saturday 26 May 2020 on Spike Island will see performances from tribute bands such as The Clone Roses, Oas-is, Happy Mondaze, The Smiths LTD, The James Experience and True Order: A tribute to New Order.

