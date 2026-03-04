Watch Turnstile's epic cover of The Stone Roses I Wanna Be Adored in tribute to late bassist Mani

Turnstile have covered the classic Stone Roses hit. Picture: Press, Mike Prior/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The band have paid tribute to the late bassist by putting their stamp on the Manchester band's classic track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Turnstile have covered The Stone Roses' I Wanna Be Adored.

The Baltimore-formed rockers put their spin on the Manchester band's classic 1991 single, taken from their self-titled album, for Triple J's Like A Version YouTube series.

The dreamy-yet-anthemic sounding rendition of the track was a nod to the band's late bassist Gary 'Mani' Mounfield, who sadly died on 20th November, aged 63.

Watch their performance below:

Turnstile cover The Stone Roses' ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ for Like A Version

“I love this song – it’s one of my favourite songs of all time,” explained frontman Brendan Yates. “It’s unconventional and simple and very… just beautiful.”

Guitarist Meg Mills said ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ boasts “one of the most iconic basslines of all time”.

On Mani’s bass part, she added. “I think it’s so powerful in its simplicity.

“With the passing of Mani, it felt like a really appropriate time to kind of pay homage to him. Definitely as a Brit, Stone Roses is one of those bands that every kid that had any inkling towards anything alternative just knew from such an early age.”

Mills went onto call the Roses "such an iconic band" and added "probably the coolest of all the kind of Manchester bands coming out at that time".

The band's cover comes after The BRIT Awards paid tribute to the Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist over the weekend with a special dedication from The Charlatans' frontman Tim Burgess.

Addressing the audience at The Co-op Live, Manchester ahead of the In Memoriam segment, he said: "Mani was a kid from a few miles up the road who changed music and inspired generations ahead of him.

“These songs he recorded will be his legacy, along with his unforgettable smile and uncontainable enthusiasm.

“He was truly one of the phenomenal ones, and they’re far and few between, so I’d just like you to think about Mani for a moment.”

In Memoriam | The BRIT Awards 2026

Meanwhile, last month saw Turnstile announce their only UK show of 2026.

The quintet - comprised of Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons, Daniel Fang, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills - will play TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Wednesday 26th August 2026.

Turnstile will play The Piece Hall in Halifax on 26th August 2026. Picture: Press

Turnstile's West Yorkshire date is one of many summer shows slated for the 6,000 capacity venue, which will also see headline gigs from the likes of Sex Pistols, Hollywood Vampires, Paul Weller, Bowling For Soup, Skunk Anansie, Garbage, Empire of the Sun and Jimmy Eat World.

Visit thepiecehall.co.uk for more information on the TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall and to buy tickets.

TURNSTILE - NEVER ENOUGH [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

After forming in Baltimore in 2010, Turnstile released a number of EP releases and built a cult following with their live performances.

So far, the U.S outfit have released their debut album Nonstop Feeling in 2015, followed by Time and Space (2018), Glow On (2021) and Never Enough in 2025.

In support of their biggest record, the band embarked on the Never Enough Tour in Europe and North America, which saw them play festival dates from Glastonbury to Primavera 2025.

Their album which, went Top 10 in five countries, also saw them nominated for five GRAMMYs, which saw Turnstile became the first band to be nominated in the rock, alternative, and metal categories in the same year

On the night, the band took home two gongs at the prestigious ceremony, where they were recognised in the Best Metal Performance category for their song Birds and also won the prize for Best Rock Album.

Read more: