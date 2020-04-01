Spike Island 30th anniversary celebrations postponed due to coronavirus

Spike Island: The Resurrection, which was due to celebrate 30 years since The Stone Roses' gig and feature a host of tribute acts, has changed its date to September. Read their full statement here.

Spike Island: The Resurrection has announced its postponement due to the coronavirus.

The festival, which was set to mark 30 years since The Stone Roses played their iconic gig on the Cheshire grounds in 1990, has now been rescheduled.

The gig - which was set to take place on 16 May 2020 with tribute acts such as The Clone Roses, Oas -is, Happy Mondaze and The Smiths LTD - will now take place on 12 September 2020.

See the latest poster here:

Spike Island - The Resurrection updated poster. Picture: Press/Ticketmaster

The event organisers explained in a statement: "In light of the uncertainty and concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, our team have been working non stop whilst constantly monitoring the developments and guidance from the UK government.

"We have coordinated with our artists, suppliers and local authorities and after careful consideration, we have made the decision to reschedule Spike Island - The Resurrection to Saturday 12th September.

"Our team have liaised directly with local hotels and train companies who have advised that they are being flexible in offering rescheduled bookings.



"We hope you can all join us on the rescheduled date in September to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the original Spike Island show. If you have tickets to our event that was planned to take place on 16th May, your ticket will still be valid for our revised date of 12th September. However, if you are unable to attend this date please contact your point of purchase regarding refunds."

They added: "The safety & welfare of our customers & staff is our highest priority and we believe that moving our event to September is the most sensible approach in the current climate.

"We know that this is an incredibly challenging time for everyone, and certainly those people working in the events, travel & tourism sectors and we’d like to thank you for being patient and understanding of the circumstances around this difficult decision.

"We hope you can all join us in September, but in the meantime - stay safe & look after each other, we’re all in this together.

"The Lightbulb Festivals Team".

Find out more about the festival and buy tickets at spikeisland2020.com

