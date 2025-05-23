What did The Stone Roses play at Spike Island in 1990?

On 27th May 1990, the Manchester heroes played their triumphant gig in Widnes... Take a look at some of the moments. Were you there?

When did The Stone Roses play Spike Island? 27 May 1990 saw one of the key moments in the whole "Madchester" saga... The Stone Roses played Spike Island in Widnes, Cheshire, six month after the release of their era-defining single Fool's Gold. Here's a clip from the Oasis documentary, Supersonic, to demonstrate how important this moment was. Live Forever: The Stone Roses live at Spike Island

Where was Spike Island, exactly? Taking place at a reclaimed chemical waste site on a Cheshire estuary on a Bank Holiday Sunday, it wasn't the likeliest place to hold a gig. But 28,000 people made the pilgrimage. Gatecrashers make their way into the Stone Roses' Spike Island gig on 27th May 1990 - note the old Fiddler's Ferry power station in the background. Picture: Glyn Howells/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

What was the first song The Stone Roses played at Spike Island? The band took to the stage and opened with - you guessed it - I Wanna Be Adored. The dry weather and the combined number of feet moshing during the gig meant a huge dust cloud rose during the show - causing some to wonder if the dust was toxic from the site's previous life as a chemical plant! The Stone Roses performing at Spike Island, 27th May 1990. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

What else was on The Stone Roses’ setlist at Spike Island? The band also played the favourites Sally Cinnamon, She Bangs The Drums and Made Of Stone. The weather held out for the day and the crowd managed to get away without being soaked. Also played during the set were fan favourites like Where Angels Play and Standing Here. Stone Roses Spike Island 1990 Fan Footage Highlights

Did The Stone Roses play any new songs at Spike Island? The band took to opportunity to debut their new single, One Love, at the show. It would be released just over a month after the gig. The crowd watching The Stone Roses at Spike Island, 27th May 1990. Picture: Glyn Howells/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Did Ian Brown say anything famous to the crowd at Spike Island? Ian Brown told the crowd: “The time, the time is now, do it now, do it now…” The huge open air venue caused some problems with the sound, and hearing the PA was somewhat hit and miss, according to reports. The Stone Roses performing at Spike Island, 27th May 1990. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

What was the song that closed The Stone Roses’ show at Spike Island? Inevitably, the show ended with the classic album closer I Am The Resurrection. Here’s a recreation of the moment in the Spike Island movie, which told the story of five lads making their way to Widnes. I am the Resurrection(The Stone Roses) - From Spike Island movie