Tribute gig for late Stone Roses bassist Mani announced for Manchester

The Stone Roses bassist Mani performs at T In The Park 2026. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Redferns via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The event - dubbed "Manichester" will see performances from Peter Hook, CAST, Zak Starkey, plus an "AAA headliner" who is still to be announced.

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A tribute show for Gary "Mani" Mounfield has been confirmed in Manchester.

The former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist was laid to rest on 22nd December 2025 after he died in his sleep on 20th November, aged 63, due to respiratory issues caused by long-standing emphysema.

Now, he will be honoured again with a special event titled "Manichester," which is set to celebrate his "life and legacy" on 30th May 2026.

The announcement, which was shared on 5,000-capacity venue Diecast's official Instagram explains: "Manchester unites for ‘Manichester’: a tribute to Stone Roses legend Mani.

"Diecast are beyond honoured to host this major tribute event celebrating the life and legacy of Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield. Basslines that shaped a generation, with influence that stretches from The Stones Roses to Primal Scream and beyond - Mani’s spirit runs through this city’s veins."

Among the acts announced for the tribute show- which is organised in association with Madchester.com and fashion label GIOGOI - are CAST, former Joy Division and New Order member Peter Hook, Damon Michella from Ocean Colour Scene, Mantra of the Cosmos and former Who drummer Zak Starkey, The Zutons' Dave McCabe and more.

A special "AAA Headliner" has also been teased for the event, which is still to be announced.

Tickets for the gig, which has the blessing of Mani’s family, will go on sale "soon" with fans encouraged to sign up for early access here.

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The news comes after a crowdfunder was launched to create a permanent mural to Mani in Manchester.

Inspired by Ian Brown's eulogy in which he said he'd love to see a 50-foot gold statue of Mani erected, a crowdfunder has been created to raise funds for a mural to commemorate the bassist.

It also seeks to raise as well as raise funds for the Maggie's, Manchester, a charity which helps support people with cancer and their family and friends across the UK.

The campaign, which was launched by GRIT Studios CIC explains: "The mural, which will be created in Failsworth, where young Gary 'Mani' Mounfield grew up, has been initiated by the team at GRIT Studios following an overwhelming outpouring of love from fans across Greater Manchester and beyond."

It adds: "Mani's brother, Greg Mounfield, is supporting this campaign and has facilitated a prominent large wall space for the mural and chosen the design. It will be painted by the renowned artist Pic.One.Art, whose recent portrait of Noel and Liam Gallagher outside the iconic Sifters Records in Burnage became an instant landmark and received widespread attention."

A Mural For Mani



Link also in biohttps://t.co/3rx0NExaSD pic.twitter.com/9YMSC37GOi — The Stone Roses Unseen (@tsrunseen) February 15, 2026

Their statement continues: "Since Mani passed away in November, countless fans have expressed a desire to see a tribute in the place that shaped him in North Manchester. GRIT Studios, the not-for-profit art studios organisation, has stepped forward to organise a community-led, crowdfunded project that celebrates Mani’s life, music and spirit. It will not only fund the creation of the mural but all profits will go to Maggie's Manchester, which was close to Mani and his wife Imelda’s hearts during her cancer treatment and for whom they fundraised."

At the time of writing this article, the crowdfunder has achieved its first target and currently stands at £11,981.

It now has stretch target of £25,000 with just five days left of the campaign.

Visit their crowdfunder page to find out more about the project and donate here.

Stars and hundreds of fans gather for Stone Roses bassist Mani’s funeral

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