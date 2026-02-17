Mani mural crowdfunder launched for permanent tribute to The Stone Roses bassist in Manchester

The late Stone Roses bassist Mani live at Wembley Stadium in 2017. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The campaign aims to create a large-scale mural of the Manchester legend and to raise vital funds for a cancer charity close to his heart".

A crowdfunder has been launched to create a permanent mural to Gary "Mani" Mounfield in Manchester.

The former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist was laid to rest on 22nd December 2025 after he died in his sleep on 20th November, aged 63, due to respiratory issues caused by long-standing emphysema.

Now, inspired by Ian Brown's eulogy in which he said he'd love to see a 50-foot gold statue of Mani erected, a crowdfunder has been created to raise funds for a mural to commemorate the bassist.

It also seeks to raise as well as raise funds for the Maggie's, Manchester, a charity which helps support people with cancer and their family and friends across the UK.

The campaign, which was launched by GRIT Studios CIC explains: "The mural, which will be created in Failsworth, where young Gary 'Mani' Mounfield grew up, has been initiated by the team at GRIT Studios following an overwhelming outpouring of love from fans across Greater Manchester and beyond."

It adds: "Mani's brother, Greg Mounfield, is supporting this campaign and has facilitated a prominent large wall space for the mural and chosen the design. It will be painted by the renowned artist Pic.One.Art, whose recent portrait of Noel and Liam Gallagher outside the iconic Sifters Records in Burnage became an instant landmark and received widespread attention."

A Mural For Mani



Link also in biohttps://t.co/3rx0NExaSD pic.twitter.com/9YMSC37GOi — The Stone Roses Unseen (@tsrunseen) February 15, 2026

Their statement continues: "Since Mani passed away in November, countless fans have expressed a desire to see a tribute in the place that shaped him in North Manchester. GRIT Studios, the not-for-profit art studios organisation, has stepped forward to organise a community-led, crowdfunded project that celebrates Mani’s life, music and spirit. It will not only fund the creation of the mural but all profits will go to Maggie's Manchester, which was close to Mani and his wife Imelda’s hearts during her cancer treatment and for whom they fundraised."

At the time of writing this article, the crowdfunder has achieved 63 per cent of its goal with £6,306 of its £10,000 target reached so far.

The campaign has until Sunday 29th March 2026 at 10.17am to reach its target in order for the "all or nothing" project to come to pass.

Visit their crowdfunder page to find out more about the project and donate here.

Mani's funeral, which took place last year, saw Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher took on the role of one of the pall bearers, helping to carry the coffin alongside Mani's former Roses bandmates; Ian Brown, drummer Alan John "Reni" Wren and guitarist John Squire, alongside Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

In a fitting tribute, Mani's coffin was wrapped in John Squire's iconic 'Bye, Bye Birdman' artwork, which appeared on the cover of The Stone Roses self-titled debut album.

Liam Gallagher helps carry the coffin with members of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Sir David Beckham, the former Man Utd player and huge Stone Roses fan - was among the mourners at the funeral, which was also attended by his fellow former Man U teammate Gary Neville as well as Stockport band Blossoms, Happy Mondays star Bez and Stone Roses and Simply Red guitarist Aziz Ibrahim.

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess was also among the attendees, alongside Coronation Street's Sally Lindsey, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Clint Boone of Inspiral Carpets, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray and The Jam legend Paul Weller.

Stars and hundreds of fans gather for Stone Roses bassist Mani’s funeral

Speaking during the service Ian Brown described Mani as a "beautiful soul and spirit" and told guests: "He was the life and soul of any room he was in."

Bobby Gillespie said his friend and former bandmate made him "feel like a million dollars".

Former Happy Mondays singer Rowetta said Mani was "a great role model for his sons".

'A great role model for his sons' - Emotional Rowetta Satchell remembers Mani at funeral

Mani's brother Greg originally announced the news of his passing in a post on Facebook last year, writing: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD. RIP RKID."

