Ian Brown announces two warm-up gigs ahead of Warrington show

Ian Brown is set to play two warm-up shows. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The intimate dates will precede The Stone Roses legend's performance at Neighbourhood Weekender's Live At The Big Top event.

Ian Brown has announced two warm up shows ahead of his Neighbourhood Weekender presents Live At The Big Top headline set.

The former Stone Roses frontman will take to the stage for an intimate gig at the Cardiff Tramshed on Tuesday 23rd May and Coventry's HMV Empire on Wednesday 24th May 2023.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 31st March from 9.30am.

The dates add to the F.E.A.R. singer's headline show at Live At The Big Top, which will also feature Happy Mondays, along with special guests Cast, and Welsh newcomers CVC.

Neighbourhood Weekender takes place on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May at Victoria Park, with headliners Pulp, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott and The Kooks.

The weekend will also see the likes of The Wombats, Self Esteem, Jamie Webster, Ocean Colour Scene and Sea Girls perform.

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are on sale now..

