Ian Brown slams Mick Jagger for COVID-themed Dave Grohl duet

By Jenny Mensah

The Stone Roses frontman has hit out at The Rolling Stones icon for his stance on anti-vaxxers in new duet with Dave Grohl, Eazy Sleazy.

Ian Brown has slammed Mick Jagger for his release of his Eazy Sleazy song.

This Tuesday (14 April) saw the legendary The Rolling Stones frontman release his energetic duet with Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl, which pokes fun at anti-vaxxers and COVID conspiracy theorists.

However, Brown - who has been a vocal anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine voice during the pandemic - has shared his anger at the release.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken Stone Roses frontman wrote: "SHAME ON YOU Sir Mick Jagger, Knight of the realm, doing their satanic majesties work for them".

SHAME ON YOU Sir Mick Jagger, Knight of the realm, doing their satanic majesties work for them NotOnNormalCommunalExcercise — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) April 14, 2021

Eazy Sleazy s a tongue-in-cheek rant about the pressures of the past year, with the first couple of verses detailing the shock and tragedy of the pandemic in its early stages: "We took it on the chin /The numbers were so grim."

Then, the song details some of the changes that the world has undergone since March 2020: "Cancel all the tours, football's fake applause".

Along the way, the Rolling Stones legend takes shots at everything from virtual awards ceremonies, and Tik Tok to Zoom and useless pastimes people have taken up while in lockdown.

But most notable are the potshots he takes at COVID-19 vaccine deniers and the conspiracy theorists, which he compares to Flat-Earthers in the song.

Watch the video for Eazy Sleazy here:

Jagger told Rolling Stone that the song was written quickly and inspired by the lifting of lockdown restrictions. "It sounded really good," he explained. "I thought, you gotta put it out now because it’s not gonna be any good in three or six months. I’d love to do it with someone really great and is working from home."

Mr Grohl entered the picture and has admitted: "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier... and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!"

One line in the song is bound to raise a few eyebrows, however. Jagger sings: "Shooting the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream / It's mind control. the earth is flat and cold, it's never warming up."

In case Stones fans were worried, Sir Mick has assured the world that this is a "piss-take" of the countless conspiracy theories currently doing the rounds.

He added: "It just seems to be that even people you know that are relatively sensible about a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t kind of get. I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that [are]... just irrational."

Ian Brown hasn't hidden his feelings on lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fools Gold frontman has hit out at Boris Johnson for their lockdown restrictions, refused to headline festivals this year due to his stance on possible vaccine passports and he's even dedicated his own song to his views on the matter.

Listen to his Little Seed Big Tree track, which includes the lines: "A sonic lockdown in your home town/A sonic lockdown, can you feel me now? / A sonic lockdown, state shakedown, a mass breakdown / Put your muzzle on, get back in your basket / Get behind your doors cos living here is drastic."

