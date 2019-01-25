Ian Brown releases title track to Ripples album

Ian Brown in 2018. Picture: Press

The Stone Roses legend has released his Ripples track, which is taken from his highly anticipated album of the same name.

Ian Brown has shared the title track to his forthcoming Ripples album.

The Stone Roses frontman is set to release his first solo record in 10 years on 1 February 2019, which includes this track of the same name.

Listen to Ripples here:

The song follows the release of previous singles First World Problems, From Chaos to Harmony and Black Roses- his cover of - his cover of the 1983 track by Jamaican dancehall legend Barrington Levy.

Watch its video below, which harks back to Ian Brown's F.E.A.R video:



READ MORE: Why Ian Brown's F.E.A.R. is actually genius

Ian Brown's Ripples album was recorded in Liverpool and enhanced in The Beatles room at Abbey Road Studios, before being mixed by long-term collaborator Steve Fitzmaurice. The record was digitally mastered by Bob Ludwig in New York, while the vinyl was mastered by Chris Bellman in LA.

See the tracklisting for Ripples here:

1. First World Problems

2. Black Roses

3. Breathe and Breathe Easy (The Everness Of Now)

4. The Dream And The Dreamer

5. From Chaos To Harmony

6. It’s Raining Diamonds

7. Ripples

8. Blue Sky Day

9. Soul Satisfaction

10. Break Down The Walls (Warm Up Jam)





READ MORE: What does The Stone Roses' I Am The Resurrection mean?

READ MORE: What's the story behind The Stone Roses' Sally Cinnamon?

Find out how The Smiths and The Stone Roses changed Richard Ashcroft: