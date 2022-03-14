Ian Brown announces 2022 tour dates

Ian Brown in 2022. Picture: Andrew Cotterill/Press

The former Stone Roses frontman is to play shows in September and October.

Ian Brown has announced details of his first solo UK tour in over a decade.

The former Stone Roses frontman will play a string of dates in September and October, including Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse and the O2 Academy Brixton.

Ian Brown will be touring across the UK in Sept/Oct 2022. This will be Ian’s first solo headline tour in over a decade. Tickets are on sale at 9:30am on Fri from: https://t.co/qK0wV6Qhji.



Sign up for pre-sale access, taking place at 9:30am on Wed, via https://t.co/wl5RSQTthu. pic.twitter.com/Ms7WDqEazm — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 14, 2022

Ian Brown 2022 UK Tour Dates

25th September Leeds O2 Academy

26th September Glasgow O2 Academy

27th September Edinburgh O2 Academy

29th September Newcastle O2 City Hall

30th September Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

1 October Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall

3 October Birmingham O2 Academy

4 October Bournemouth O2 Academy

6 October Nottingham Rock City

7 October London O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets for the dates will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 18th March via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.