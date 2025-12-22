Gary "Mani" Mounfield funeral takes place, Liam Gallagher joins Stone Roses & Primal scream bandmates as pallbearers

On Air Now
22 December 2025, 15:17 | Updated: 22 December 2025, 16:09
The Stone Roses bassist was laid to rest this Monday with David Beckham, Blossoms, Bez and Paul Weller among the mourners.
The funeral for Gary "Mani" Mounfield took took place this morning (Monday 22nd December) at Manchester Cathedral.
The legendary Stone Roses bassist, who sadly died on 20th November aged 63 - just two years after losing his wife Imelda to cancer - was laid to rest today, with stars from all walks of life among the mourners.
Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher helped to carry the coffin out of the cathedral with Mani's former bandmates; Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, drummer Alan John "Reni" Wren and guitarist John Squire, alongside Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.
Mani's coffin was wrapped in John Squire's iconic 'Bye, Bye Birdman' artwork, which appeared on the cover of The Stone Roses self-titled debut album.
Sir David Beckham, who is a huge Stone Roses fan and former Man United player, was among the mourners at the funeral, which was also attended by fellow his fellow former teammate Gary Neville as well as Stockport band Blossoms, Happy Mondays star Bez and Stone Roses and Simply Red guitarist Aziz Ibrahim.
Also among the attendees was The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, Coronation Street's Sally Lindsey, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Clint Boone of Inspiral Carpets, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray and The Jam legend Paul Weller.
Speaking during the service Ian Brown described Mani as a "beautiful soul and spirit" and told guests: "He was the life and soul of any room he was in."
Bobby Gillespie said his friend and former bandmate made him "feel like a million dollars".
Stars and hundreds of fans gather for Stone Roses bassist Mani’s funeral
Former Happy Mondays singer Rowetta said Mani was "a great role model for his sons".
'A great role model for his sons' - Emotional Rowetta Satchell remembers Mani at funeral
Hundreds of locals were seen in Mani's hometown of Manchester, with fans lining the streets to pay respects along the route of his funeral cortege, which saw his hearse adorned with his memorable nickname as well as "DAD" and "R KID" spelled out in the floral tributes.
Earlier this month it emerged that Mani died peacefully in his sleep at his family home in Heaton Moor, Stockport from complications related to emphysema.
Announcing the news of his passing in a post on Facebook, Mani's brother Greg wrote: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD. RIP RKID."
Mani had only recently announced a length speaking tour, which was to take place between September 2026 and June 2027, in which the musician would look back on his career.
His last public appearance was at the funeral of boxer Ricky Hatton in October.
The musician is survived by his two teenage twin sons Gene and George.
