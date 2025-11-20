Stone Roses and Primal Scream legend Mani has died aged 63

Gary "Mani" Mounfield in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield, who also played with Primal Scream, has passed away, his family says.

Stone Roses legend Gary "Mani" Mounfield has died

The Crumpsall-born bassist - who also played with Primal Scream between 1996 and 2011 - passed away on 20th November aged 63, according to his family.

In a post on Facebook, Mani's brother Greg wrote: "IT IS WITH THE HEAVIEST OF HEARTS THAT I HAVE TO ANNOUNCE THE SAD PASSING OF MY BROTHER GARY MANI MOUNFIELD. RIP RKID."

The musician's former bandmate Ian Brown simply posted on X (formerly Twitter): "REST IN PEACE MANI X"

REST IN PEACE MANi X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) November 20, 2025

The musician's nephew also shared the news, adding "“Thinking of his twins and my uncle Greg at this sad time. He will be reunited in heaven with his lovely wife Imelda."

Mani's wife Imelda died in 2023 aged just 52 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020. The couple had a pair of twin boys, Gene and George, who were born in January 2013.

Mani leaving the funeral of Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral on 10th October 2025. Picture: Alamy

The musician's last public appearance was at the funeral of boxer Ricky Hatton last month, which was also attended by Liam Gallagher. The Oasis legend posted on social media: "N TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG"

IN TOTAL SHOCK AND ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED ON HEARING THE NEWS ABOUT MANI MY HERO RIP RKID LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 20, 2025

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans said "One of the absolute best in every way. Such a beautiful friend" while, Kasabian posted: "Sad and shocked to hear the news. RIP Mani. Beautiful man, Manchester Icon, a huge talent with huge heart and one of our first industry supporters as a band. You will be missed massively."

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder posted "RIP Mani - my heartfelt condolences to his twin boys and all of his family", while former Mondays singer Rowetta said: "Back with your Imelda, Mani. Going to miss you so much. All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him."

Back with your Imelda, Mani.

Going to miss you so much 💔💔💔



All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him ❤️ 🕊️ 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1rLw7i2NVc — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) November 20, 2025

Mani had only recently announced a length speaking tour, which was to take place between September 2026 and June 2027, in which the musician would look back on his career.

The star's beloved Manchester United also paid tribute, calling him a "Manchester music icon and a passionate, lifelong Red."

A Manchester music icon and a passionate, lifelong Red.



Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield 🙏 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 20, 2025

Gary Mounfield joined The Stone Roses in November 1987, replacing short-lived bassists Pete Garner and Rob Hampson. Frontman Ian Brown later said of the musician: "When Mani joined it almost changed overnight. It became a totally different groove ... Straight away, everything just fell into place".

Mani's first appearance on vinyl was the Peter Hook-produced single Elephant Stone in October 1988 and the bassist went on to contribute to both the band's debut album The Stone Roses in 1989 and its follow-up, The Second Coming, in 1994.

The Stone Roses in July 1989, just after the release of their landmark debut album: John Squire, Reni, Ian Brown, Mani. Picture: Joe Dilworth/Avalon/Getty Images

Mounfield's nimble bass-playing locked in with the drumming of Alan "Reni" Wren, forging the acclaimed "baggy" sound of the late 1980s and early 90s. Tracks like She Bangs The Drums, I Am The Resurrection and the standalone single Fool's Gold showcased Mani's talent, and spwaned countless imitators. The bassist's notable breakdown in the former track was so famous, it was sampled for 808 State's collaboration with MC Tunes, Tunes Splits The Atom in 1991.

Mani was, alongside Ian Brown, the only remaining member of the Roses when the band split up for the first time in October 1996. In subsequent years, the bassist was a full time member of Primal Scream, appearing on their albums Vanishing Point (1997), XTRMNTR (2000), Evil Heat (2002), Riot City Blues (2006) and Beautiful Future (2008).

Mounfield was also part of the short-lived bassist-heavy band Freebass, which also featured Andy Rourke (formerly of The Smiths) and Peter Hook (formerly of New Order). The group had already split up before the release of their sole studio album, It's A Beautiful Life, in September 2010. Mani also had a successful DJin career and makes a brief appearance in the film 24 Hour Party People about the whole "Madchester" scene.

John Squire, Mani, Ian Brown and Reni announce the Stone Roses reunion in October 2011. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In October 2011, The Stone Roses announced a reunion tour, with the classic line-up of Ian Brown, John Squire, Reni and Mani, which include three major homecoming shows in the summer of 2012. The reunited band even produced two new tracks - All For One and Beautiful Thing - before the Roses called it a day once more in June 2017 with a show at Hampden Park.

Mani onstage at the momentous Stone Roses reunion show at Heaton Park on 29th June 2012. Picture: Alamy

Gary "Mani" Mounfield (16th November 1962 – 20th November 2025)