Who was on the cover of Stereophonics' Performance and Cocktails album?

Stereophonics' Performance And Cocktails album was released on 8th March 1999.

The Welsh band's sophomore release - which includes the hits The Bartender and the Thief, Hurry Up And Wait, Just Looking and Pick A Part That's New - is just as famous for its music as its memorable artwork.

The black and white cover, which was shot by Scarlet Page, sees a couple kissing at a football pitch under the Westway in London... but it's fair to say the woman is decidedly unenthused about it.

But who was the unnamed brunette and how did she come to star on the famous artwork?

According to Tony Barrell who uncovers music mysteries and the stars of album artworks on his website, the cover star in question is Lucy Joplin.

Joplin was tracked down in North London and revealed her far-away stare was achieved by a heavy night.

Barrell claims that she was also paid £75 cash in hand for the trouble, which she "blew on underwear".

Joplin said she later went to a Stereophonics event at the BBC in which her photo was everywhere, but when she told one of the band that she was a singer-songwriter herself, she claims: "[they] blanked me all night”.

The cover star now performs in an electric folk band called Lucy's Diary, who played their first live show in years just before Christmas 2022.

