VIDEO: Stereophonics' Kelly Jones pays tribute to Snow Patrol who they replaced at Latitude Festival 2019

The Stereophonics frontman dedicated a song to the Chasing Cars outfit, after they were forced to pull out of the festival due to medical issues.

Stereophonics paid tribute to Snow Patrol during their headline set at Latitude 2019.

The Welsh rockers replaced the Scottish and Northern Irish rockers at the top of the bill at the Suffolk Festival, after they were forced to cancel their festival slots due to "medical issues".

Speaking to the crowd at the festival - which took place this weekend - frontman Kelly Jones said: "We'll send this one out to the boys in Snow Patrol. It's a shame you couldn't be here..."

The band then played out their Mr. and Mrs. Smith track, which is taken from their 2015 Keep The Village Alive album.

Snow Patrol previously announced that they would have to cancel their appearances at Glastonbury, Eden Sessions, Latitude and TRNSMT Festival.

While The Charlatans replaced the Run band at Worthy Farm, Lewis Capaldi took up their slot at TRNSMT festival, taking to the stage on Glasgow Green in a Chewbacca mask.

Stereophonics went on to play a 20 song set at Latitude which included the likes of Just Looking, Mr Writer and Dakota.

Watch drummer Jamie Morrison's epic

solo at the festival here:

See Stereophonics' Latitude 2019 setlist:

1. C'est La Vie

2. I Wanna Get Lost With You

3. Superman

4. Vegas Two Times

5. Step On My Old Size Nines

6. Maybe Tomorrow

7. Have a Nice Day

8. I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio

9. Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover)

10. Traffic

11. Mr Writer

12. Sunny

13. Just Looking

14. Caught By The Wind

15. Indian Summer

16. A Thousand Trees

17. Local Boy in the Photograph

18. The Bartender and the Thief

Encore:

19. Mr and Mrs Smith

20. Dakota

This weekend also saw Radio X play out a Stereophonics special homecoming show in Swansea's Singleton Park.

Gordon Smart met the rockers ahead of the gig, where they discussed everything from their rock star style, to their biggest hits and how they stay so young.

