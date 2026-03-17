The true story of Stereophonics' Local Boy In The Photograph

Stereophonics - Local Boy In The Photograph

We delve into the tragic tale behind one of the Welsh band's most famous songs.

Despite Local Boy In The Photograph being released back on 17th March 1997, the track remains a firm favourite with Stereophonics fans.

Taken from the band's debut album, Word Gets Around, the Kelly Jones-penned track tells the tragic story of a boy who was once known to the Welsh band - comprised of founding members Kelly Jones, Richard Jones and the late Stuart Cable.

Stereophonics at a St David's Day mini-festival at the Coal Exchange in Cardiff Bay. 1st March 1997. They'd release their first commercial single Local Boy In The Photograph two weeks later. Picture: Rob Watkins / Alamy Stock Photo

Like many of the tracks on Stereophonics' first album, it was inspired by real-life events in and around their area.

It was "local boy" Paul David Boggiss' tragic suicide - which was caused by a train travelling between Cwmbach and Aberdare - that provided the inspiration for this particular single.

Speaking on television program Songbook in 2011, the frontman explained: "I used to play kind of county football […] and there was a kid that used to play right back. I got to know him pretty well - he was a really cool kid and he was a good looking kid. He was kind of one of those ones that you looked and thought, ‘He’s got it all.’”

“And then few years later we found out he jumped in front of a train and we were all a bit shocked by it and we read about it in the local paper. There was a picture of him smoking a - which I think it was a joint actually. And That's the picture they used and it was the 'local boy' in the photograph."

Kelly Jones - Songbook 2011 (FULL)

He added: “I’d never really known anybody our age to do that, to kind of end their life and nobody really knew why he ended his life. And when you’re 18 or 19 you’re quite naive and you just write everything down.”

The Dakota singer continued: “And it was just more about a celebration of his life than was about his death, really, about the kid sitting on the bank drinking, and lots of imagery of the seasons and the clocks going back and I that’s when I found that descriptive writing is what people would stop and listen to really.”

"And all the friends lay down the flowers

Sit on the banks and drink for hours

Talk of the way they saw him last

Local boy in the photograph"

Local Boy in The Photograph might be nearly three decades old, but thanks to Kelly Jones' immortal storytelling, the track is just as pertinent and poignant today.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans or any of the other organisations listed below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk