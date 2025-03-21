Stereophonics share new single Seems Like You Don't Know Me

Stereophonics have shared their new single. Picture: James D Kelly

By Jenny Mensah

The single is the next cut to be taken from their upcoming 13th studio album Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stereophonics have unveiled their new single Seems Like You Don't Know Me.

The song, which comes alongside purple-bathed visuals, is the next track to be taken from their forthcoming album Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait, which is set for release on 25th April 2025.

Speaking of the track, Kelly Jones said: “It always had a great melody, but in the studio I took it through three or four different versions, from very complex busy drumming refs to the finished, very sparse drum machine and juno synth version on the album, which I love. That atmosphere and the lyrics match so well together. Relationships are complex. Communication is so often broken."

Stereophonics - Seems Like You Don’t Know Me

The video follows the release of the band's previous single There’s Always Gonna Be Something, which is the lead track on the the new record.

Watch the stunning visuals for the single below:

Stereophonics - There's Always Gonna Be Something

Written and recorded in London, the eight-track album is described in as a hopeful and joyous album "devoid of any fat or filler" that does what it says on the cover.

Talking about how he came about the inspiration for the band's artwork, the Welsh singer revealed: "I went to New York, I visited some galleries, I saw ‘ART IS A GUARANTY OF SANITY’, a painting by Louise Bourgeois. She believed art was a form of mental healing and a way to process difficult emotions.

"The spelling caught me first, then the simplicity of the words etched onto a pink tile. So I tried scratching my title, inspired by my own art school teacher thirty years ago. And I loved it. I loved the simplicity of the pink. The pink album was born".

See the artwork below and pre-order the album here.

Stereophonics Make 'em Laugh, Make 'em Cry, Make 'em Wait album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for Stereophonics' Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait

Make It On Your Own There’s Always Gonna Be Something Seems Like You Don’t Know Me Colours Of October Eyes Too Big For My Belly Mary Is A Singer Backroom Boys Feeling Of Falling We Crave

Read more:

Meanwhile, Stereophonics are preparing to head out on their No Hit Left Behind tour dates, which run until August this year and include performances at Neighbourhood Weekender, Finsbury Park, Isle Of Wight Festival and two homecoming shows at Cardiff Principality Stadium.

See their full UK and Ireland dates below and visit stereophonics.co.uk for remaining tickets.

Stereophonics 2025 Stadium Anthems dates:

May 25, 2025 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, England

Jun 5, 2025 Belsonic, Belfast, UK

Jun 6, 2025 St. Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 7, 2025 Virgin Media Park, Cork, Ireland

Jun 14, 2025 The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 21, 2025 Isle of Wight Festival, Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight

Jun 28, 2025 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK

Jul 4, 2025 Finsbury Park, London, UK

Jul 11, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Jul 12, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Aug 16, 2025, Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, UK

Stereophonics announce new album

Read more: