Stereophonics share music video for There's Always Gonna Be Something

Stereophonics have announced their new album. Picture: James D Kelly

By Jenny Mensah

The single is the first cut to be taken from their upcoming 13th studio album Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait.

Stereophonics have unveiled the official video for their new single, There’s Always Gonna Be Something.

The promo - which is set against the stunning pale pink-tinged backdrop of Hampshire’s Broadlands Estate - sees the band united as they perform in the estate’s Orangery.

Watch the stunning visuals for the track below:

Stereophonics - There's Always Gonna Be Something

The song is the first cut to be taken from the band's upcoming 13th studio album Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait, which is set for release on 25th April 2025 via EMI and vailable to pre-order here.

Written and recorded in London, the eight track album is described in a press release as a hopeful and joyous album "devoid of any fat or filler" that does what it says on the cover.

Talking about how he came about the inspiration for the band's artwork, the Welsh singer revealed: "I went to New York, I visited some galleries, I saw ‘ART IS A GUARANTY OF SANITY’, a painting by Louise Bourgeois. She believed art was a form of mental healing and a way to process difficult emotions.

"The spelling caught me first, then the simplicity of the words etched onto a pink tile. So I tried scratching my title, inspired by my own art school teacher thirty years ago. And I loved it. I loved the simplicity of the pink. The pink album was born".

See the artwork below and pre-order the album here.

Stereophonics Make 'em Laugh, Make 'em Cry, Make 'em Wait album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklist for Stereophonics' Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait

Make It On Your Own There’s Always Gonna Be Something Seems Like You Don’t Know Me Colours Of October Eyes Too Big For My Belly Mary Is A Singer Backroom Boys Feeling Of Falling We Crave

Stereophonics will set out on a series of huge dates this year, visiting North America and Europe before heading out on a UK and Ireland Stadium Anthem Tour, which includes performances at Neighbourhood Weekender, Cardiff Principality Stadium and Finsbury Park.

See their full UK and Ireland dates below and visit stereophonics.co.uk to get tickets.

Stereophonics 2025 Stadium Anthems dates:

May 25, 2025 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, England

Jun 5, 2025 Belsonic, Belfast, UK

Jun 6, 2025 St. Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 7, 2025 Virgin Media Park, Cork, Ireland

Jun 14, 2025 The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 21, 2025 Isle of Wight Festival, Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight

Jun 28, 2025 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK

Jul 4, 2025 Finsbury Park, London, UK

Jul 11, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Jul 12, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Aug 16, 2025, Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, UK

Stereophonics announce new album

