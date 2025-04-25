Kelly Jones vows to make time for Oasis reunion dates despite Stereophonics gig clashes

By Jenny Mensah

The Stereophonics frontman has discussed his wishes to see Liam and Noel Gallagher on tour, despite the fact he'll also be playing live.

Kelly Jones is hoping to find a "window of time" to see the Oasis reunion.

The Stereophonics frontman appeared on Radio X this morning to discuss everything from his band's 13th studio album Make 'em Laugh, Make 'em Cry, Make 'em Wait to their upcoming live dates this summer - some of which clash with some of the most talked about shows of the decade.

The 'Phonics UK dates on the 4th, 11th and 12th just happen to clash with the Manchester band's first show on their tour in Wales and the first two of their subsequent homecoming dates at Heaton Park, but Jones isn't fazed.

Quizzed if he's planning to watch Liam and Noel Gallagher's much-anticipated reunion shows, the Welsh rocker told Toby Tarrant: "We've got a few clashes, so I'm trying to find a window of time. I spoke to Noel just before we went to the States, because I found some old pictures of us rehearsing in the studio back in the day. We were having a laugh about those and I think he was recording some new stuff."

The Dakota rocker went on: "But we play Finsbury Park when they play (Cardiff) Principality and we play the Principality I think they're at [Heaton Park], so I think I'm going to try and get to one of them, but I'm not sure which one yet."

Kelly Jones also opened up about his vocal surgery and why his fellow Welshman Sir Tom Jones provided him some crucial advice before he went under the knife.

Meanwhile, Stereophonics new album is out today (Friday 25th April) via EMI.

Written and recorded in London, the eight track Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait is described in a press release as a hopeful and joyous album "devoid of any fat or filler" that does what it says on the cover.

Talking about how he came about the inspiration for the band's artwork, the Welsh singer revealed: "I went to New York, I visited some galleries, I saw ‘ART IS A GUARANTY OF SANITY’, a painting by Louise Bourgeois. She believed art was a form of mental healing and a way to process difficult emotions.

"The spelling caught me first, then the simplicity of the words etched onto a pink tile. So I tried scratching my title, inspired by my own art school teacher thirty years ago. And I loved it. I loved the simplicity of the pink. The pink album was born".

Listen to the album below, which includes lead single There’s Always Gonna Be Something and our Radio X Record of the Week Seems Like You Don't Know Me.

See the tracklist for Stereophonics' Make ’Em Laugh, Make ’Em Cry, Make ’Em Wait

Make It On Your Own There’s Always Gonna Be Something Seems Like You Don’t Know Me Colours Of October Eyes Too Big For My Belly Mary Is A Singer Backroom Boys Feeling Of Falling We Crave

Stereophonics 2025 Stadium Anthems dates:

May 25, 2025 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington, England

Jun 5, 2025 Belsonic, Belfast, UK

Jun 6, 2025 St. Anne's Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 7, 2025 Virgin Media Park, Cork, Ireland

Jun 14, 2025 The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 21, 2025 Isle of Wight Festival, Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight

Jun 28, 2025 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, UK

Jul 4, 2025 Finsbury Park, London, UK

Jul 11, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Jul 12, 2025 Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Aug 16, 2025, Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, UK

