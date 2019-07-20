Do Stereophonics have any more UK tour dates in 2019?

As Kelly Jones and co prepare to play Latitude festival, and we play out their homecoming gig at Swansea's Singleton Park, find out when you can see them again live.

Stereophonics are preparing to play a headline set at Latitude Festival this weekend, where they've heroically stepped in to replace Snow Patrol, who were forced to cancel their festival appearances due to medical issues.

On top of that, this Saturday from 7pm, Radio X will play out their epic homecoming gig at Swansea's Singleton Park as well as their backstage interview with Gordon Smart.

But can you see Kelly Jones and co anywhere else this year?

Find out below...

READ MORE: Latitude Festival headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones. Picture: SOPA Images/SIPA USA/PA Images

VIDEO: Stereophonics reveal what keeps them so young

Unfortunately the Dakota rockers have no other live dates planned this year, but their frontman Kelly has emabarked on a solo tour across the UK, and announced new dates including a new homecoming date at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales.

See Kelly Jones' new 2019 solo dates below:

Sun 8 September - Caird Hall, Dundee, UK

Mon 9 September - Sands Centre, Carlisle, UK

Wed 11 September - The Sage Gateshead, Hall 1

Thurs 12 September - Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool UK

Sat 14 September - York Barbican, York, UK

Mon 16 September - Venue Cymru, Llandudno, UK

Tues 17 September - Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Weds 18 September - New Theatre Oxford, UK

You can hear Stereophonics' career-spanning gig on Radio X this Saturday (20 July), filled with fan favourites, huge sing-a-longs, and enormous hits from the last 30 years.

And we’ll warm you up with the band themselves in conversation with Gordon Smart.

The interview sees the the band get stuck into fashion advice, give tips for breaking into festivals, and picking a 5-a-side team from their immense setlist.

Listen to Stereophonics live in concert and in conversation with Gordon Smart this Saturday on Radio X from 7pm.