WATCH: Gordon Smart meets Stereophonics in Swansea

20 July 2019, 19:00 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 19:01
Our man Smart chats to Kelly Jones and his crew backstage at the band’s Singleton Park show earlier this month.
On Saturday 13 July, Kelly Jones sang Stereophonics songs to 30,000 people in Swansea’s Singleton Park, and 30,000 people in Swansea’s Singleton Park sang back every single word.
Before the band took to the stage, Radio X’s Gordon Smart set up shop in the guest area for some top notch chat and anecdotes with Kelly, Richard Jones, guitarist Adam Zindani and drummer James Morrison.
Over the course of their discussion, Gordon discovered…
Why Richard was banned from the venue
The best way to sneak into a Stereophonics gig
What are the differences and rivalries between Cardiff and Swansea
Their biggest Spinal Tap moment
And which band in all of space and time they’d like to be in - apart from Stereophonics, of course
C’est Live
I Wanna Get Lost With You
Superman
Roll Up And Shine
Hurry Up And Wait
Plastic California
Step On My Old Size Nines
Have A Nice Day
Maybe Tomorrow
I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio
She Takes Her Clothes Off
Handbags And Gladrags
Billy Davey’s Daughter
Mr Writer
Is Yesterday, Tomorrow, Today?
I Stopped To Fill My Car Up
Before Anyone Knew Our Name
Sunny
Just Looking
Indian Summer
Traffic
A Thousand Trees
T-Shirt Sun Tan
Local Boy In The Photograph
The Bartender And The Thief
Vegas Two Times
A Minute Longer
Mr And Mrs Smith
Dakota