WATCH: Gordon Smart meets Stereophonics in Swansea

Our man Smart chats to Kelly Jones and his crew backstage at the band’s Singleton Park show earlier this month.

On Saturday 13 July, Kelly Jones sang Stereophonics songs to 30,000 people in Swansea’s Singleton Park, and 30,000 people in Swansea’s Singleton Park sang back every single word.

Before the band took to the stage, Radio X’s Gordon Smart set up shop in the guest area for some top notch chat and anecdotes with Kelly, Richard Jones, guitarist Adam Zindani and drummer James Morrison.

Over the course of their discussion, Gordon discovered…

Why Richard was banned from the venue

The best way to sneak into a Stereophonics gig

What are the differences and rivalries between Cardiff and Swansea

Their biggest Spinal Tap moment

And which band in all of space and time they’d like to be in - apart from Stereophonics, of course

Stereophonics setlist at Singleton Park, 13 July 2019

C’est Live

I Wanna Get Lost With You

Superman

Roll Up And Shine

Hurry Up And Wait

Plastic California

Step On My Old Size Nines

Have A Nice Day

Maybe Tomorrow

I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio

She Takes Her Clothes Off

Handbags And Gladrags

Billy Davey’s Daughter

Mr Writer

Is Yesterday, Tomorrow, Today?

I Stopped To Fill My Car Up

Before Anyone Knew Our Name

Sunny

Just Looking

Indian Summer

Traffic

A Thousand Trees

T-Shirt Sun Tan

Local Boy In The Photograph

The Bartender And The Thief

Encore

Vegas Two Times

A Minute Longer

Mr And Mrs Smith

Dakota