WATCH: Gordon Smart meets Stereophonics in Swansea

20 July 2019, 19:00 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 19:01

Our man Smart chats to Kelly Jones and his crew backstage at the band’s Singleton Park show earlier this month.

On Saturday 13 July, Kelly Jones sang Stereophonics songs to 30,000 people in Swansea’s Singleton Park, and 30,000 people in Swansea’s Singleton Park sang back every single word.

Before the band took to the stage, Radio X’s Gordon Smart set up shop in the guest area for some top notch chat and anecdotes with Kelly, Richard Jones, guitarist Adam Zindani and drummer James Morrison.

Stereophonics Perform At Singleton Park, Swansea
Stereophonics Perform At Singleton Park, Swansea. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty Images

Over the course of their discussion, Gordon discovered…

Why Richard was banned from the venue

The best way to sneak into a Stereophonics gig

What are the differences and rivalries between Cardiff and Swansea

Their biggest Spinal Tap moment

And which band in all of space and time they’d like to be in - apart from Stereophonics, of course

Stereophonics setlist at Singleton Park, 13 July 2019

C’est Live
I Wanna Get Lost With You
Superman
Roll Up And Shine
Hurry Up And Wait
Plastic California
Step On My Old Size Nines
Have A Nice Day
Maybe Tomorrow
I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio
She Takes Her Clothes Off
Handbags And Gladrags
Billy Davey’s Daughter
Mr Writer
Is Yesterday, Tomorrow, Today?
I Stopped To Fill My Car Up
Before Anyone Knew Our Name
Sunny
Just Looking
Indian Summer
Traffic
A Thousand Trees
T-Shirt Sun Tan
Local Boy In The Photograph
The Bartender And The Thief

Encore

Vegas Two Times
A Minute Longer
Mr And Mrs Smith
Dakota

Stereophonics Songs

Stereophonics Latest

Stereophonics album artwork for Performance and Cocktails

Is this the cover star from Stereophonics' Performance and Cocktails album?
Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones

Do Stereophonics have any more UK tour dates in 2019?

Stereophonics in 1997: Stuart Cable, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones

The story of Stereophonics' Local Boy In The Photograph

Stereophonics

VIDEO: Stereophonics reveal what keeps them so young

Stereophonics in 2017

QUIZ: Can you match these Stereophonics lyrics to their songs?

Quizzes