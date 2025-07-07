Stereophonics announce December 2025 UK Arena Tour

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
7 July 2025, 16:03 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 16:12
Kelly Jones and co will head out on dates at the end of this year. Find out how you can be there...
Stereophonics have announced an arena tour for 2025.
Fresh from their blinding headline show at London's Finsbury Park on the weekend, Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - will support their number one album, Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait with dates across the UK in December.
The tour will see the Maybe Tomorrow rockers make a stop at the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, which culminates in a show at The O2, London.
Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 11th July from 09:30am, ahead of the band's two epic sold out homecoming shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11th and 12th July.
Find out more about the dates below, including pre-sale info.
Read more:
Kelly Jones had vocal surgery advice from Tom Jones?
Read more:
Stereophonics perform in Glasgow