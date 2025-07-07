Stereophonics announce December 2025 UK Arena Tour

7 July 2025, 16:03 | Updated: 7 July 2025, 16:12

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones illustrated on their tour poster
Stereophonics' Kelly Jones illustrated on their tour poster. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones and co will head out on dates at the end of this year. Find out how you can be there...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stereophonics have announced an arena tour for 2025.

Fresh from their blinding headline show at London's Finsbury Park on the weekend, Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - will support their number one album, Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait with dates across the UK in December.

The tour will see the Maybe Tomorrow rockers make a stop at the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, which culminates in a show at The O2, London.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 11th July from 09:30am, ahead of the band's two epic sold out homecoming shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11th and 12th July.

Find out more about the dates below, including pre-sale info.

Read more:

Stereophonics' December 2025 UK Arena dates:

  • 4th December: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
  • 6th December: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
  • 7th December: Utilita Arena, Sheffield
  • 9th December: P&J Live, Aberdeen
  • 19th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • 12th Decemberc: Co-op Live, Manchester
  • 13th December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • 16th December: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
  • 18th December: The O2, London

How to buy tickets to Stereophonics' 2025 UK arena dates:

  • Tickets for Stereophonics new dates go on general sale next Friday 11th July from 9.30am here.
  • Mailing list subscribers have access to the pre-sale which takes place on Wednesday 9th July.
  • Sign up to their mailing list here.

Kelly Jones had vocal surgery advice from Tom Jones?

Read more:

Stereophonics perform in Glasgow

Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan

Kelly Jones and Noel Gallagher

Kelly Jones: Stereophonics' Mr. Writer turned Noel Gallagher's head instantly

Chris Moyles and Sterephonics' Kelly Jones

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones talks new Oochya! album and tour dates with Chris Moyles

Stereophonics in 2001: Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Stuart Cable

Was Mr Writer by Stereophonics actually about a real person?