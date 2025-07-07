Stereophonics announce December 2025 UK Arena Tour

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones illustrated on their tour poster. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones and co will head out on dates at the end of this year. Find out how you can be there...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stereophonics have announced an arena tour for 2025.

Fresh from their blinding headline show at London's Finsbury Park on the weekend, Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - will support their number one album, Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait with dates across the UK in December.

The tour will see the Maybe Tomorrow rockers make a stop at the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, which culminates in a show at The O2, London.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 11th July from 09:30am, ahead of the band's two epic sold out homecoming shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11th and 12th July.

Find out more about the dates below, including pre-sale info.

Read more:

Stereophonics' December 2025 UK Arena dates:

4th December: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

6th December: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

7th December: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

9th December: P&J Live, Aberdeen

19th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

12th Decemberc: Co-op Live, Manchester

13th December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16th December: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

18th December: The O2, London

How to buy tickets to Stereophonics' 2025 UK arena dates:

Tickets for Stereophonics new dates go on general sale next Friday 11th July from 9.30am here .

Mailing list subscribers have access to the pre-sale which takes place on Wednesday 9th July.

Sign up to their mailing list here.

Kelly Jones had vocal surgery advice from Tom Jones?

Read more: