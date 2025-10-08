Stereophonics cancel shows in Australia and Dubai due to Kelly Jones' "displaced jaw joint"

The Stereophonics frontman shared how "gutted" he was about the news in a statement shared on social media.

Stereophonics have announced the cancellation of their dates in Australia and Dubai.

The Dakota outfit have sadly had to axe their dates in the countries due to their frontman Kelly Jones has been advised not to travel by doctor due to a "displaced jaw joint".

Taking to the band's official Instagram, the Welsh rocker explained: "I am gutted, saddened and disappointed to inform you all, that due to a displaced jaw joint (not caused by singing folks - just one of life's tense dizzying mysteries!) the upcoming Australia and Dubai shows are cancelled. Refunds will be given at point of purchase. Flying long distance is not medically advised."

The 51-year-old singer assured fans that the decision was not made "lightly" and that their UK dates in December would still be taking place.

"The UK tour in December is still set to go ahead as planned," he went on. "I have cancelled no more than 4 shows in 30 years and I hope you can trust this decision was not taken lightly. I work hard to put on a great show every night, my prep starts in the morning through to showtime.

"I respect you as audience members and I respect my crew and band brothers, the bed on which I lay, too much to travel with a doubt. Physio Rehabilitation and healing is the priority right now. There's 13 studio albums there...spin the black circle until the next time. Love and good health to you all."

The news comes after the band shared plans to celebrate their Language.Sex.Violence.Other album with the chance to win a signed copy of the re-release.

Fans can pre-order their copy of the reissue before 10.59pm BST on 16th October via the Stereophonics store in order to be entered into the draw.

Following their headline summer shows and blinding headline date at London's Finsbury Park this year the band - completed by Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - will support their number one album, Make 'Em Laugh, Make 'Em Cry, Make 'Em Wait with dates across the UK in December.

The tour will see the Maybe Tomorrow rockers make a stop at the likes of Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, and will culminate in a show at The O2, London.

Visit stereophonics.com to see their full tour dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

Stereophonics' December 2025 UK Arena dates:

3rd December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

4th December: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

6th December: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

7th December: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

9th December: P&J Live, Aberdeen

10th December: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

12th Decemberc: Co-op Live, Manchester

13th December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16th December: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

18th December: The O2, London

