Stereophonics announce new best of album Tune! Ultimate Collection 96-26

Stereophonics have announced a new compilation album. Picture: James D Kelly

By Radio X

Kelly Jones and co have shared the details of a new compilation, which celebrates their over three decade long career.

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Stereophonics have shared the details of a new best of, which is set for release on 20th November this year.

The Welsh rockers - comprised of original members Kelly Jones and Richard Jones, alongside guitarist Adam Zindani and drummer Jamie Morrison - have announced Tune! Ultimate Collection 96-26.

The ‘Best Of’ includes its from throughout the band’s illustrious career, including Bartender and The Thief, Local Boy In The Photograph, Mr. Writer, C’est La Vie, There’s Always Gonna Be Something, Maybe Tomorrow, Mr and Mrs Smith and Dakota.

Speaking go the news, frontman Kelly Jones said: “I wanted to make an up to date compilation. I wanted all the big songs in one place. If you look us up streaming - there it is, your introduction to Stereophonics. Easy to find for the die hard fans of decades. And easy to find for the new fans I seen in the front row this last few years on the arena and stadium tours worldwide. I get blown away when young twenty-somethings and teenagers from all walks of life come up to me on the street telling me how they discovered the band and what the songs mean to them. I equally get blown away when people tell me they’ve seen the band thirty plus times. This album is for them. Tune after Tune! This is not for marketing. This is not for the charts. This is for music lovers and this is for people to get a glimpse at the catalogue of songs we have worked hard at for decades. I personally discovered a lot of my favourite bands through compilations. There’s a lot of music to find. This is just an appetiser. Songwriting is an important thing for people. It offers hope to know that someone else has had that beautiful or fearful or uncertain experience in life and make people feel less alone. It’s always been about moving forwards and standing the test of time for me as a writer. Being honest and being vulnerable and telling the truth. Big love and thanks to you all and enjoy the collectors vinyls too, they’re stunning.”

Tune! is released on 20th November and is available to pre-order now.

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Stereophonics' Tune! collection album artwork. Picture: Press

The compilation will released in various formats, including 3LP 180 black vinyl, 3LP 180 marble coloured vinyl with a D2C exclusive, and a 2CD digipack. Each physical edition includes one of five exclusive lyric art prints, randomly inserted at packing, making every copy a unique collector's item.

Stereophonics' Tune! blue marble vinyl packshot. Picture: Press

To celebrate the release of Tune!, fans who pre-order the album through the Official Store in the UK will automatically be entered into an exclusive Golden Ticket competition, with 30 prizes available - including one grand prize and 29 runner-up prizes.

The grand prize up for grabs includes a one-of-a-kind Stereophonics-branded vinyl jukebox, with the winner announced via a special golden vinyl edition of Tune! sent directly to them.

The grand prize in the competition is a one-of-a kind Stereophonics jukebox. Picture: Press

The 29 runner-up winners will also receive exclusive prizes created especially to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary.

See its tracklist below:

TUNE! TRACKLIST:

Side A

1. Dakota

2. I Wanna Get Lost With You

3. Have A Nice Day

4. Maybe Tomorrow

5. There’s Always Gonna Be Something

Side B

6. C’est La Vie

7. White Lies

8. Fly Like An Eagle

9. The Bartender And The Thief

10. Mr Writer Side C

11. A Thousand Trees

12. Local Boy In The Photograph

13. Just Looking

14. Graffiti On The Train

15. Indian Summer Side D

16. Vegas Two Times

17. It Means Nothing

18. Song For The Summer

19. Handbags And Gladrags

20. Geronimo Side E

21. All In One Night

22. Seems Like You Don't Know Me

23. Hurry Up And Wait

24. Pick A Part That's New

25. Step On My Old Size Nines Side F

26. Superman

27. You're My Star

28. Do Ya Feel My Love?

29. Traffic

30. Mr And Mrs Smith

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