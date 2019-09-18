Stereophonics announce 2020 UK arena tour dates

Stereophonics. Picture: Press/Andrew Whitton

Kelly Jones and co have shared dates for February and March next year. Find out where they're going to play and how to buy tickets.

Stereophonics have announced live dates for 2020.

Kelly Jones and co have confirmed they'll play shows across the country to support their 11th studio album, Kind, which is set for release on 25 October 2019.

The Fly Like An Eagle rockers will kick off their string of dates at the Sheffield FLDSA Arena, and end them with two dates at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 27 September from 10am.

2020 UK Arena Tour Announced! Pre-order the upcoming album 'Kind' before 4pm on Tuesday 24th from https://t.co/gqVCWHaPvp for priority access to tickets 🎶 pic.twitter.com/9A0t75LNhS — stereophonics (@stereophonics) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Stereophonics have today released a new single in Bust This Town.

Listen to the track here:

Kelly Jones has revealed the track is about "escapism" and "two lovers or friends, or whoever you want to interpret them to be, finally find the courage to leave the small town they are stuck in and head on down the road breaking all the rules along the way."

The rocker adds: "It’s the opener of side 2 of the album, with a four on the floor beat it should be a strong resident in the upcoming tour dates."

See Stereophonics 2020 UK Arena dates:

February 2020

28 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

29 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

March 2020

2 – Brighton, Centre

3 – Bournemouth, International Centre

6 – London, The O2

7 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena

11 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

13 – Manchester, Arena

14 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Get the tracklist for Stereophonics' Kind album

1. I Just Wanted The Goods

2. Fly Like An Eagle

3. Make Friends With The Morning

4. Stitches

5. Hungover For You

6. Bust This Town

7. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s The One That We All Got)

8. Street Of Orange Light

9. Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day

10. Restless Mind