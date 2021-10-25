Stereophonics announce intimate dates for Just Enough Education To Perform 20th anniversary

Stereophonics' will mark 20 years of their album with a string of gigs. Picture: 1. Andrew Whitton/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones and co will celebrate 20 years of their Just Enough Education To Perform album with special intimate dates in the UK across Nov and December.

Stereophonics are set to play live dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third studio album.

Kelly Jones and co announced their plans to celebrate 2001's Just Enough Education To Perform, this week, writing on Instagram: "The album 'Just Enough Education to Perform' turns 20 this year! To celebrate, we are pleased to announce 7 very special intimate live shows in Nov and Dec. The album will be played in its entirety + brand new music + more!"

The dates take place this November and December and include a homecoming show at Llandudno's Venue Cymru and London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29 October from 9am.

Fans can gain access to the pre-sale on Wednesday 27 October for the chance to buy tickets by pre-ordering the band's new album Oochya from their official store.

Just Enough Education To Perform was released on 11 April 2021 and included the hits Mr. Writer, Have A Nice Day and Handbags and Gladrags, which was later added to the album after its success as a single.

The album debuted at number one in the UK album charts, where it stayed for two weeks, becoming the fourth biggest-selling album in the UK that year.

It topped the charts for another fortnight in the second week of January 2022 then went on to re-enter the charts sever times before disappearing from the Top 100 in 2003.

Get the full list of dates so far and how to buy tickets.

What are Stereophonics' Just Enough Education to Perform anniversary dates?

26 November 2021: Leicester - De Montfort Hall

27 November 2021: Llandudno - Venue Cymru

29 November 2021: Portsmouth - Guildhall

30 November 2021: Cambridge - Corn Exhange

3 December 2021: Dundee - Caird Hall

4 December 2021: Edinburgh - Usher Hall

^ December 2021: London - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

How can I buy Stereophonics Just Enough Education. To Perform tickets?

