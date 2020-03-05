Stereophonics' 2020 live dates: gigs, tickets, support, setlist and more
5 March 2020, 13:47 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 16:19
Kelly Jones and co are set out on UK and European dates this year. Find out where they are headed, what to expect and how to buy tickets.
Stereophonics are never too far away from their next live performance.
The Welsh rockers formed in the village of Cwmaman, Wales in 1992 but, have still managed to captivate audiences during their almost 30 year long career.
The Dakota outfit - who are comprised of original members Kelly Jones and Richard Jones alongside drummer Jamie Morrison and rhythm guitarist Adam Zindani - are currently on the UK dates on their Kind 2020 tour.
They're also hitting the festival circuit, where they'll be visiting the likes of Ireland, Switzerland and The Netherlands.
Find out where they are headed this year, who's supporting them and if you can still buy tickets.
READ MORE: The story of Stereophonics' Local Boy In The Photograph
Where are Stereophonics touring in 2020?
Fir 6 March - London, The O2
Sat 7 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 9 March - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Tues 10 March - Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena
Wed 11 March - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Fri 13 March - Manchester, Arena
Sat 14 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 15 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Wed 25 March - Royal Albert Hall, London
Thurs 11 June - Sun 14 June - Fest'neuch 2020 - Neuchatel, Switzerland
Fri 26 June - Zuiderpark - The Hague, Netherlands
Sat 11 July - Bught Park, Inverness, UK
23 July Edinburgh Castle - Edinburgh, UK
Sat 25 July - Vaynol Estate - Bangor, UK
Fri 31 July - Sun 2 August - Indiependence Music & Arts Festival 2020, Cork Ireland
Sat 1 August - Kendal Calling 2020 - Penrith, UK
Who will be supporting them?
The remainder of Stereophonics March UK dates will see them supported by special guests The Wind + The Wave.
Their shows at Bught Park and Vanoyl Park in Scotland and Wales respectively will see them joined by special guests who are yet to be announced.
Can you still buy tickets?
Tickets are still available for some of their shows and festival appearances.
Visit Stereophonics' official website for more information.
What will the setlist be like?
Kelly and co will no doubt play a career-spanning setlist, featuring everything from the likes of Bartender and The Thief to Mr. Writer, to Dakota and beyond.
See a recent setlist from their recent gig at their Brighton Centre gig on 2 March:
1. C'est la vie
2. I Wanna Get Lost With You
3. Bust This Town
4. Geronimo
5. Maybe Tomorrow
6. Have a Nice Day
7. Mr Writer
8. Hungover for You
9. I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio (first verse and chorus only)
10. Local Boy in the Photograph
11. Traffic
12. Graffiti on the Train
13. Make Friends With the Morning
14. Mr and Mrs Smith
15. Fly Like an Eagle
16. Hurry Up and Wait
17. Superman
18. Don't Let the Devil Take Another Day
19. Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover)
20. Before Anyone Knew Our Name
21. Sunny
22. The Bartender and the Thief
Encore:
23. Elevators
24. Just Looking
25. Dakota
READ MORE: Why Stereophonics are one of Britain’s greatest live bands
VIDEO: Stereophonics' Kelly Jones pays tribute to Snow Patrol who they replaced at Latitude Festival 2019