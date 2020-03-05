Stereophonics' 2020 live dates: gigs, tickets, support, setlist and more

Kelly Jones and co are set out on UK and European dates this year. Find out where they are headed, what to expect and how to buy tickets.

Stereophonics are never too far away from their next live performance.

The Welsh rockers formed in the village of Cwmaman, Wales in 1992 but, have still managed to captivate audiences during their almost 30 year long career.

The Dakota outfit - who are comprised of original members Kelly Jones and Richard Jones alongside drummer Jamie Morrison and rhythm guitarist Adam Zindani - are currently on the UK dates on their Kind 2020 tour.

They're also hitting the festival circuit, where they'll be visiting the likes of Ireland, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

Find out where they are headed this year, who's supporting them and if you can still buy tickets.

Stereophonics' Adam Zindani, Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Jamie Morrison. Picture: 1. Andrew Whitton/Press

Where are Stereophonics touring in 2020?

Fir 6 March - London, The O2

Sat 7 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 9 March - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Tues 10 March - Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena

Wed 11 March - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Fri 13 March - Manchester, Arena

Sat 14 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 15 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Wed 25 March - Royal Albert Hall, London

Thurs 11 June - Sun 14 June - Fest'neuch 2020 - Neuchatel, Switzerland

Fri 26 June - Zuiderpark - The Hague, Netherlands



Sat 11 July - Bught Park, Inverness, UK

23 July Edinburgh Castle - Edinburgh, UK

Sat 25 July - Vaynol Estate - Bangor, UK

Fri 31 July - Sun 2 August - Indiependence Music & Arts Festival 2020, Cork Ireland

Sat 1 August - Kendal Calling 2020 - Penrith, UK

Who will be supporting them?

The remainder of Stereophonics March UK dates will see them supported by special guests The Wind + The Wave.

Their shows at Bught Park and Vanoyl Park in Scotland and Wales respectively will see them joined by special guests who are yet to be announced.

Can you still buy tickets?

Tickets are still available for some of their shows and festival appearances.

Visit Stereophonics' official website for more information.

What will the setlist be like?

Kelly and co will no doubt play a career-spanning setlist, featuring everything from the likes of Bartender and The Thief to Mr. Writer, to Dakota and beyond.

See a recent setlist from their recent gig at their Brighton Centre gig on 2 March:

1. C'est la vie

2. I Wanna Get Lost With You

3. Bust This Town

4. Geronimo

5. Maybe Tomorrow

6. Have a Nice Day

7. Mr Writer

8. Hungover for You

9. I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio (first verse and chorus only)

10. Local Boy in the Photograph

11. Traffic

12. Graffiti on the Train

13. Make Friends With the Morning

14. Mr and Mrs Smith

15. Fly Like an Eagle

16. Hurry Up and Wait

17. Superman

18. Don't Let the Devil Take Another Day

19. Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover)

20. Before Anyone Knew Our Name

21. Sunny

22. The Bartender and the Thief

Encore:

23. Elevators

24. Just Looking

25. Dakota

