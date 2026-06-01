What are Stereophonics' 10 biggest songs?

Which of the Welsh indie rockers' many hits have had the most streams and video views in the digital age? Radio X is Just Looking at the numbers...

Stereophonics - Dakota: release date 28th February 2005 "You made me feel like the one." Following the departure of original drummer Stuart Cable, Stereophonics bounced back with this triumphant single, which became their first UK Number 1. The track is taken from their fifth album Language. Violence. Sex. Other? and also gave the band some much-needed airplay in the US. Dakota has notched up over 334 million plays on Spotify and the video has had over 46 million views on YouTube. Stereophonics - Dakota

Stereophonics - Maybe Tomorrow: release date 21st July 2003 The second single from the Welsh rockers' fourth album You Gotta Go There To Come Back made Number 3 in the UK charts in the summer of 2003. The track, written by frontman Kelly Jones, has appeared in the films Wicker Park and Crash (not the David Cronenberg one). You Gotta Go There To Come Back was the final Stereophonics LP to feature their original drummer, Stuart Cable. He died in 2010 at the tragically young age of 40. The song has had over 237 million Spotify streams and over 53 million YouTube views. Stereophonics - Maybe Tomorrow

Stereophonics - Have A Nice Day: release date 11th June 2001 The second single from the album Just Enough Education To Perform reached number 5, the sixth Stereophonics track to break the Top 5. The song has had over 149 million streams and over 3.7 million video views for a live version, while being certified double Platinum in the UK. Stereophonics - Have A Nice Day (Live)

Stereophonics - Handbags & Gladrags: release date 3rd December 2001 Written by Mike D'Abo, singer with Manfred Mann, this classic song was first recorded in 1967 by Chris Farlowe, but later covered by Rod Stewart and Big George, whose version appeared over the end credits to the Ricky Gervais comedy The Office. The 'Phonics version was issued as a standalone single, where it peaked at Number 4. The song as added to a reissue of the album Just Enough Education To Perform, and has now amassed over 86 million streams and over 16 million views. Stereophonics - Handbags And Gladrags (Official Music Video)

Stereophonics - I Wanna Get Lost With You: release date 21st July 2015 The second single from the album Keep The Village Alive peaked at Number 44 in the UK charts and has been certified Silver by the BPI. The song has enjoyed over 41 million streams and over 30 million YouTube views. Stereophonics - I Wanna Get Lost With You

Stereophonics - C'est La Vie: release date 12th May 2015 “So set me free, c’est la vie / I said, come on pretty baby, take a chance on me.” Written in 45 minutes (according to legend), this manic ode to the rigours of life was the lead single from Stereophonics ninth album. C’est La Vie also opened Keep The Village Alive and the quirky video featured actors Antonia Thomas, Aneurin Barnard and Mathew Aubrey. The track has been certified Gold in the UK, with over 52 million Spotify streams and over 7.3 million YouTube views. Stereophonics - C'est La Vie

Stereophonics - Indian Summer: release date 21st January 2013 Taken from the album Graffiti On The Train, this was the last Sterephonics album to feature drummer Javier Weyler, who was replaced by Jamie Morrison. Indian Summer made Number 30 in the UK charts, and has been certified Silver by the BPI. The song has had over 28 million Spotify streams and over 20 million YouTube views. Stereophonics - Indian Summer

Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees: release date 11th August 1997 "It only takes one tree to make a thousand matches, it only takes one match to burn a thousand trees." A phrase from the back of a box of England’s Glory matches was coupled with the story of a local football coach whose career ended in scandal. This typically observational Kelly Jones lyric led off the Welsh band’s debut album Word Gets Around in 1997 and made Number 22 when it was picked as the third single. The track has enjoyed over 39 million streams and over 3.9 million video views. Stereophonics - A Thousand Trees (Official Video)

Stereophonics - Just Looking: release date 22nd February 1999 The second single from the album Performance & Cocktails is a Stereophonics classic and reached Number 4 in the UK charts. The track has had over 33 million Spotify streams and over 6.9 YouTube views. Stereophonics - Just Looking (Official Music Video)