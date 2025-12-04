Snow Patrol to play headline show at Eden Sessions 2026

Snow Patrol will set out on live dates next summer. Picture: Tom Beard

By Jenny Mensah

The Chasing Cars outfit have announced another date for next year, making their return to The Eden Project stage for the first time in 10 years.

Snow Patrol are the sixth headliner to be announced for Eden Sessions 2026.

Gary Lightbody and co will return to the famos Eden Project in Cornwall on 18th June next year-marking a decade since their their last shows amid the the iconic biomes.

The band - who released their lastest album The Forest is the Path in 2024 - join previously announced artists Becky Hill, Pixies, Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner, Bastille and The Maccabees, who are set for a headline date as part of the gig series next year.

Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: "Snow Patrol defined the 00s post-Britpop era, and it’s incredible to be welcoming them back to the Eden Sessions stage 10 years on from their first acclaimed show and during Eden’s landmark 25th year. Judging by their previous two performances, this one promises to be nothing short of spectacular.”

Tickets for Snow Patrol at the Eden Project on will go on general sale via www.edensessions.com on Monday 8th December from 3pm. Inside Track pass-holders are able to buy tickets now.

Snow Patrol's Eden Sessions show adds to a string of previously announced headline outdoor dates the band have planned for next summer, which includes a stint at London's Crystal Palace Park.

Snow Patrol's 2026 UK & Ireland outdoor dates:

24th May: Port Talbot - In It Together Festival

31st May: Dublin - St Anne's Park

18th June: Cornwall - The Eden Project, Eden Sessions

20th June: East Anglia Thetford Forest

21st June: Liverpool Pier Head

3rd July: London - Crystal Palace Park

16th July: Shropshire - Ludlow Castle

18th July: Edinburgh - Edinburgh Castle

19th July: Nottingham - Splendour Festival

Visit snowpatrol.com/live to see Snow Patrol's full dates and to buy tickets.

