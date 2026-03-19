Snow Patrol announce further support acts for 2026 Crystal Palace Park show

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19 March 2026, 14:47 | Updated: 19 March 2026, 15:17
The Chasing Cars outfit have revealed who else is set to join them at the outdoor London show this year.
Snow Patrol have shared more of the support acts set to join them at their huge open-air show at Crystal Palace Park, London.
Gary Lightbody and co previously announced that they'd be playing the South East London park on Friday 3rd July 2026, with Rag 'N' Bone Man and Nieve Ella among the special guests.
Now more artists have been confirmed for the date, with Amy Macdonald and The Amazons also added to the bill.
Get the full rundown of support on the day and how to buy tickets below.
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Snow Patrol play Crystal Palace Park on Friday 3rd July 2026.
Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.co.uk.
The stage times for Snow Patrol at Crystal Palace Park will be published closer to the time.
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