Snow Patrol announce further support acts for 2026 Crystal Palace Park show

Snow Patrol are set to play Crystal Palace Park this July. Picture: Tom Beard

By Jenny Mensah

The Chasing Cars outfit have revealed who else is set to join them at the outdoor London show this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Snow Patrol have shared more of the support acts set to join them at their huge open-air show at Crystal Palace Park, London.

Gary Lightbody and co previously announced that they'd be playing the South East London park on Friday 3rd July 2026, with Rag 'N' Bone Man and Nieve Ella among the special guests.

Now more artists have been confirmed for the date, with Amy Macdonald and The Amazons also added to the bill.

Get the full rundown of support on the day and how to buy tickets below.

Snow Patrol's line-up at Crystal Palace Park. Picture: Press

Read more:

When do Snow Patrol play Crystal Palace Park?

Snow Patrol play Crystal Palace Park on Friday 3rd July 2026.

Rag 'N' Bone Man, Amy Macdonald, The Amazons and Nieve Ella are among the acts supporting Snow Patrol. Picture: Fiona Garden, Mollie McKay, Olivia Rose, Lauren Luxenberg

Who joins Snow Patrol on the line-up at Crystal Palace Park?

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Nieve Ella

Amy MacDonald

The Amazons

How to buy tickets to Snow Patrol at Crystal Palace Park:

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.co.uk.

What are the set times for Snow Patrol at Crystal Palace Park?

The stage times for Snow Patrol at Crystal Palace Park will be published closer to the time.

Gary Lightbody on how Grey's Anatomy made Chasing Cars a huge hit

Read more: