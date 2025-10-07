Snow Patrol announce 2026 UK & Ireland summer outdoor dates
7 October 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 7 October 2025, 12:33
The Chasing Cars outfit have announced eight outdoor dates so far, including a date at London's Crystal Palace Park, with tickets on sale from this week.
Snow Patrol have announced outdoor dates for 2026.
Gary Lightbody and co will play a string of outdoor shows next summer, which kick off at In It Together Festival at Port Talbot in Wales on 24th May and end with a date at Nottingham's Splendour Festival on 19th July.
The epic dates will also see the Chocolate rockers play a London date at Crystal Palace Park on Friday 3rd July.
Announcing the news to their fans this morning, the band said: "We’re really looking forward to heading back out across the UK & Ireland next summer! We’re headlining In It Together festival in Port Talbot and Splendour festival in Nottingham as well playing a run of our own shows. And we’re very excited about it all."
Tickets for Snow Patrol's set at Splendour Festival re on sale now, while In It Together Festival hoes on sale from Monday 13th October at 10am BST.
All other dates will go on general sale on Friday 10th October from 9am BST, with the pre-sale taking place at the same time on Wednesday (8th October).
Fans who are on Snow Patrol's mailing list will get first access to pre-sale tickets for their headline shows. See their full dates so far...
Snow Patrol's 2026 UK & Ireland outdoor dates:
- 24th May: Port Talbot - In It Together Festival
- 31st May: Dublin - St Anne's Park
- 20th June: East Anglia Thetford Forest
- 21st June: Liverpool Pier Head
- 3rd July: London - Crystal Palace Park
- 16th July: Shropshire - Ludlow Castle
- 18th July: Edinburgh - Edinburgh Castle
- 19th July: Nottingham - Splendour Festival
Gary Lightbody on how Grey's Anatomy made Chasing Cars a huge hit
