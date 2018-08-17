What Do The Kids On The Cover Of Siamese Dream Look Like Now?

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream cover. Picture: Press

The two girls on the sleeve of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic album are one of the most iconic images from the grunge era… where are they now?

When Billy Corgan announced that Smashing Pumpkins were reuniting for shows and maybe even a new album in 2018, there was much reminiscing about the band's "classic-era" LPs.

It was now 25 years since the release of their landmark second album, Siamese Dream, which dropped on 27 July 1993. Many people wondered what did the little girls on the iconic cover design looked like over a quarter of a century later.

Luckily, on the day that the reunion tour was announced, Corgan, via the official Pumpkins Instagram account tweeted this charming photo of Ali Laenger and Lysandra Roberts as they are in 2018.

The announcement was accompanied by a promo video of the duo setting light to the Smashing Pumpkins logo with a flamethrower. Of course.

The original cover image was taken by photographer Melodie McDaniel, and Corgan has revealed that the two girls had never met before the day of the shoot.

Billy posted: “On such a special day in SP history, I want to take a moment to thank Ali and Lysandra, who you might know were the little girls that I stood by and watched have their picture taken…

“What's amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day.”

Laenger told SetlistFM about the original shoot: “We ate lemonheads (American sweeties) and enjoyed rocket pop popsicles from the ice cream truck that happened to pass by during the shoot all while being dressed up in a cute dress with angel wings of course any 7-year-old would love that.”

Lysandra added: “We were having fun but kind of bouncing off the walls. They ended up telling us that we could keep the shoes if we'd try to settle down and get back to shooting.”

Smashing Pumpkins Siamese Dream girls. Picture: YouTube

Corgan went on: "Thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today's launch brings tears to my eyes.

“For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind's eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger's backyard, looking like little Mother Marys, smiling and laughing into the sun."

Which kind of brings a tear to the eye. Since that day, Ali has worked in nursing and Lysandra now works as a tech support for an IT firm.

And it’s also good, because it clears up an urban myth - and one which Billy Corgan seems to have started.

Smashing Pumpkins Siamese Dream girls. Picture: YouTube

Back in February 2011, Corgan announced on Twitter that the then-bassist with the Pumpkins, Nicole Fiorentino had announced that SHE was one of the girls from the Siamese Dream cover. Wha…?

Corgan added: “She said she didn’t want us to know because she thought maybe we wouldn’t let her in the band.”

The world was either delighted or confused - as they reckoned that Fiorentino (who was born in 1979) would have been too old to be a little kid in 1993. It’s thought now that the whole thing was a Billy Corgan Twitter prank. Doh!