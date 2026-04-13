Watch Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan join Sombr to perform 1979 at Coachella 2026

13 April 2026, 14:45 | Updated: 13 April 2026, 15:28

Sombr and Billy Corgan perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Sombr and Billy Corgan perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman joined the singer-songwriter on stage to perform the iconic 1996 hit.

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Sombr helped Billy Corgan make his Coachella Festival debut by inviting him on stage to perform a classic Smashing Pumpkins single.

The New York singer-songwriter, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, was part way through his set at the festival on Saturday (11th April) when he surprised the crowds with the alt legend.

The pair gave an anthemic performance of the iconic single 1979, which has witnessed a resurgence thanks to TikTok.

Speaking to the crowds the 20 year old musician said: "I want you to make the most noise for this person. It's the first time the ever playing at Coachella."

Watch their rendition of the iconic 1996 single, which suffered a few technical difficulties, below:

Sombr with Billy Corgan - 1979 - Live at Coachella 2026

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Sombr treated crowds at the Indio, California to a 10-song set, which included his hit singles Homewrecker, Back To Friends, We Never Dated and Undressed.

The festival also saw a last minute daytime performance from White Stripes rocker Jack White, Godfather of Punk Iggy Pop and The Strokes, who played their new single Going Shopping- which is our new Radio X Record of the Week.

The xx also made their return to the festival, treating crowds to a 16-track setlist, which ended on their epic 2009 single Intro.

The xx - Intro - Live at Coachella 2026

Coachella continues this weekend on 17th - 19th April 2026.

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