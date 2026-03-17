What are Smashing Pumpkins' biggest songs?

The Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha, Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin. Picture: Press

Which songs by Billy Corgan and co have notched up the most streams and video views? Radio X does the working out...

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As the Smashing Pumpkins frontman celebrates his 59th Birthday, we take a look at the biggest-performing tracks from the band. The results may surprise you...

What are Smashing Pumpkins biggest songs?*

*Streaming data is accurate at the time of writing and and is subject to change.

1979 The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979 (Official Music Video) The nostalgic anthem - released in 1996 from the band's third studio album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness - is hands down one of the band's most beloved tracks and its over 1 billion total streams can attest to that, boasting an impressive 282,202,013 views on YouTube and 874,794,872 streams on Spotify. Bullet With Butterfly Wings The Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings "The world is a vampire" might just be one of the band's most memorable opening lyrics, helping to ensure this 1995 single is always at the forefront of any decent Pumpkins fan's mind. It comes in second place with an impressive 102,546,263 YouTube views and 559,460,857 Spotify streams. Today The Smashing Pumpkins - Today The 1993 single from Smashing Pumpkins' second studio album Siamese Dream comes in third place with a whopping 71,169,817 YouTube views 380,083,453 Spotify Streams. Tonight Tonight The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight (Official Music Video) This song would probably be higher up in the list, were it not for its modest 281,893,412 Spotify streams, but with 102,546,263 YouTube views and counting for its iconic official video - Tonight Tonight has ensured its place in amongst the top Pumpkins songs of all time. Disarm The Smashing Pumpkins - Disarm This Siamese Dream beauty has racked up an impressive 48,914,516 YouTube views and counting, but it's staggering 305,052,948 Spotify streams proves it' still in many a Pumpkin fan playlist. Cherub Rock The Smashing Pumpkins - Cherub Rock "Who wants honey?" The opening track to Siamese Dream still packs an absolute punch, with an impressive 41 million YouTube views and 217,171,877 Spotify Streams. Zero The Smashing Pumpkins - Zero (Official Music Video) It may be called Zero but the 1996 track is anything but, with plenty of 0s after its streams. About 19 million YouTube views and 214,095,504 Spotify streams in fact... Mayonaise Mayonaise (2011 Remaster) Considering the ninth track on Siamese Dream was only made an official single in 2023 for the album's 30th anniversary, it out-performs many classic Pumpkins singles, becoming a solid fan-favourite with over 18 million YouTube views and 128,861,613 Spotify streams. Luna Luna (2011 Remaster) The final track on Siamese Dream may only have 3.3million views on YouTube, but fans on Spotify are clearly listening to it on repeat, since it boasts 106,265,195 on the streaming service Ava Adore The Smashing Pumpkins - Ava Adore (Official Music Video) A staple in Smashing Pumpkins discography, the 1998 single - from the band's fourth studio album Adore - has racked up over 38 million YouTube views, with a respectable 64,519,914 Spotify streams and counting. Drown Smashing Pumpkins "Drown" Appearing on the Singles official motion film soundtrack back in 1992, Drown is clearly still incredibly popular, boasting around 5.7m unofficial views on YouTube and a whopping 85,274,253 streams on Spotify. Landslide It may not be originally their single, but Pumpkins cover of Fleetwood Mac's Landslide has an impressive 75,962,175 streams on Spotify. Perfect The Smashing Pumpkins - Perfect (Official Music Video) It's another delicious indie earworm froom 1998's Adore that's made the rankings, with 13m YouTube views and counting and a respectable 70,074,523 Spotify Streams. Perfect. The Everlasting Gaze The Smashing Pumpkins - The Everlasting Gaze (Official Music Video) It's hard to believe one of the band's most memorable singles is so far down on the list- garnering only approximately 42m streams across the two platforms, with 15,582,888 YouTube views and 26,397,434 listens on Spotify. Absolutely criminal.

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