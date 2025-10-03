The Smashing Pumpkins announce Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness 30th anniversary deluxe reissue

Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness 30th anniversary deluxe reissue. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The celebratory release includes over 80 minutes of unreleased audio from the band's Infinite Sadness tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a 30th anniversary deluxe reissue of 1995's Mellon Collie & The Infinite sadness.

The alt-rocker’s seminal third effort and double album - which included the singles 1979, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Tonight Tonight and Zero - is set for a special edition to mark three decades since it was released.

The record will be available in multiple formats, including a super deluxe 6LP version, complete with over 80 minutes of unreleased audio from the band’s 1996 Infinite Sadness tour, plus a hardbound book with new liner notes from frontman Billy Corgan, a custom tarot card set and seven framable lithograph- all elegantly presented in a velvet-wrapped slipcase and a cloth carrying bag.

Read more:

If you fancy getting your hands on the Super Deluxe Edition with lithographs, it will set you back £396.00. Other versions include the Super Deluxe box set for £27 and the Deluxe Edition 4CD set for £40, which are all available to pre-order here.

Digital formats are also available, while shipping begins on 21st November 2025.

As a description on madamzeuzus.com reads: "Praised for its ambitious scope, diverse sound and emotional depth, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness earned the band seven Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year and is widely regarded as a cohesive, powerful work of art and one of the greatest albums of all time."

See the tracklisting for Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness 30th anniversary deluxe reissue here:

Dawn To Dusk

Side A:

1. Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

2. Tonight, Tonight

3. Jellybelly

4. Zero

Side B:

1. Here Is No Why

2. Bullet With Butterfly Wings

3. To Forgive

Side C:

1. Fuck You (An Ode To No One)

2. Love

3. Cupid De Locke

4. Galapogos

Side D:

1. Muzzle

2. Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans

3. Take Me Down

Twilight To Starlight

Side E:

1. Where Boys Fear To Tread

2. Bodies

3. Thirty-Three

4. In The Arms Of Sleep

Side F:

1. 1979

2. Tales Of A Scorched Earth

3. Thru The Eyes Of Ruby

Side G:

1. Stumbleine

2. X.Y.U.

3. We Only Come Out At Night

4. Beautiful

Side H:

1. Lily (My One And Only)

2. By Starlight

3. Farewell And Goodnight

Infinite Sadness Tour ’96)*

Side A

1. Geek U.S.A. (1.30.96. San Diego)

2. X.Y.U. (1.30.96. San Diego)

3. Cupid De Locke (1.30.96. San Diego)

4. Here Is No Why (2.4.96. Los Angeles)

Side B

1. Bullet With Butterfly Wings (2.4.96. Los Angeles)

2. Galapogos (2.4.96. Los Angeles)

3. Bodies (6.25.96. Saginaw)

4. Where Boys Fear To Tread (6.29.96. Detroit)

Side C

1. Zero (6.29.96. Detroit)

2. Muzzle (6.29.96. Detroit)

3. Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans/ Beautiful/ Rocket (7.3.96. Cleveland)

Side D

1. Siva (6.30.96. Detroit)

2. An Ode To No One (7.3.96. Cleveland)

3. Thru The Eyes Of Ruby/ By Starlight (7.5.96. Philadelphia)

*Previously Unreleased

The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight (Official Music Video)

This summer saw Smashing Pumpkins continue their Ahora tour, which included a mammoth date at London’s Gunnersbury Park on 10th August, with support from fellow alt-rockers Skunk Anansie and White Lies.

Billy Corgan and co are currently on their Rock Invasion 2025 Tour, which sees them visit Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Bahrain, UAE, and India.

Read more: