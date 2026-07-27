The Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park and the Ramones set to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park and the Ramones. Picture: Press, Jimmy Fontaine, RGR Collection/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The list for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 has been announced with the bands among those set to be honoured in the Recording category.

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The Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and the Ramones are all set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 90s alt rockers, the nu-metal icons and the legendary punk band are among the names from across the world of music, film, television, theatre, radio and sports entertainment to receive the honour, which will see them immortalised on the famous walk in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in the Recording category are musicians David Guetta, Lil Wayne, Sia, Grandmaster Flash, Marc Shaiman and Karol G.

Actors such as Kate Hudson, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell and comedy duo Cheech and Chong will also inducted into world famous Walk of Fame for their contributions to film.

Elsewhere among the 32 inductees, Pedro Pascal, David Alan Grier, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow and Keke Palmer are among some of the actors set to receive a star for their contributions to television.

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Walk Of Fame Selection Chairman, Peter Roth said of the announcement: “These 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft”.

"We are honoured to recognise their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history,” he adds.

Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and the Ramones - whose last surviving member, Tommy Ramone, died in 2014 - join an esteemed list of rock and metal acts to be honoured in this way.

Costumed glam metal rockers KISS received a star in 1999, the late Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne was honoured back in 2002 and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash received a star in 2012.

Most recently, California funk rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers received a Hollywood Star back in 2022, while Green Day got their star in 2025.

Green Day Walk of Fame Ceremony

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