Smashing Pumpkins at Gunnersbury Park: stage times, support & more
4 August 2025, 14:08
The alt rock legends will take to the stage at the London park this weekend. Find out when you can expect them.
Smashing Pumpkins are set to play a headline date at Gunnersbury Park this weekend.
Billy Corgan and co visit London this Sunday 9th August, joined by fellow ‘90s alt rockers Skunk Anansie and more.
Find out everything you need to know about the dates so far, including what the stage times are, who joins them on the line-up and what you can expect from the setlist.
ONE WEEK until @SmashingPumpkin at London’s Gunnersbury Park.— Festival Republic (@FRfestivals) August 3, 2025
More info & final tickets at https://t.co/IgSRTDge3W pic.twitter.com/EwIMv7zYgB
When do Smashing Pumpkins play Gunnersbury Park?
- Smashing Pumpkins will play Gunnersbury Park on Sunday 10th h August.
Who's supporting Smashing Pumpkins at Gunnersbury Park?
- Skunk Anansie
- White Lies
- Unpeople
- Rocket
What are the stage times for Smashing Pumpkins at Gunnersbury Park?
- The Smashing Pumpkins - 20:05
- Skunk Anansie - 18:15
- White Lies - 17:00
- Unpeople - 15:55
- Rocket - 15:00
- Doors - 13:00
Can you still buy tickets to Smashing Pumpkins at Gunnersbury Park?
Remaining ticket packages for Smashing Pumpkins at Gunnersbury Park are available here.
Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight at The O2, London
How to get to Gunnersbury Park:
Car:
The SatNav postcode for Gunnersbury Park is W3 8LQ.
Tube:
Gunnersbury Park is closest to Acton Town Tube Station or South Ealing Tube Station on the Piccadilly Line (10 mins walk).
Train:
Kew Bridge Rail Station on South Western Railway is the closest rail station and is about a 10 mins walk.
Bus:
The E3 bus travelling towards Acton Town which will drop you outside the Popes Lane entrance.
From South Ealing the 65 bus goes along South Ealing Road. You will then need to walk along Popes Lane or catch the E3 towards Acton town.
If travelling from Hammersmith or Chiswick, take the H91 towards West Hounslow and get off at Vantage West to enter the park via the southern Entrance at Lionel Road North.
If travelling from Hounslow West or Osterley, take the H91 and get off at Lionel Road.
