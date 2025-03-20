Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan welcomes third child with wife Chloe: 'Baby Juno is happy and healthy'

20 March 2025, 12:10 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 12:24

Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan and his wife Chloe Mendel
Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan and his wife Chloe Mendel. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his wife have announced the birth of their baby girl Juno this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billy Corgan and his wife have announced the birth of their third child.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his wife Chloe Mendel have welcomed a baby daughter named Juno into the world on on Tuesday 18th March - one day after the rock star's 58th birthday.

Making the announcement exclusively with PEOPLE magazine, the couple revealed that their second daughter and new bundle of joy came in "the wee hours" weighing 9 lbs and 9 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.

"My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto," Corgan told the outlet "We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth."

The 1979 rocker added: "The kids are absolutely thrilled by their new sister, and being 9 (Augustus) and 6 (Philomena) they can’t wait till she’s old enough to play."

Read more:

It's just as well that the couples two kids are now "thrilled" by the new arrival, because it's fair to say their reaction to the news they would be having another little brother or sister didn't initially go down as well.

In a video shared by the couple last year where they told their kids that "mommy's pregnant," they were met with disbelief with Augustus stating: "I am stressed" and shouting "Make it an orphan!"

Meanwhile, his younger sister Philomena was moved to tears, declaring: "I don't want it now!"

Luckily the couple saw the funny side, with Corgan joking: "What a beautiful break the news to the children video."

Corgan recently said that he believes Smashing Pumkins are one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock 'n' roll".

The Today rocker argued that the band will probably be appreciated and understood much more as time goes on and will survive negative perceptions of them like Nickelback and Creed.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the now 58-year-old frontman said: "You're about to see that Nickelback and Creed are about go on a huge run of business... They survived (the hate), and now comes the inevitable moment of, 'It was really good'... they wrote a lot of great songs.

"It's kind of how I feel about my musical life. Time will tell my story much better than I did."

"We're probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock 'n' roll," added the Cherub Rock singer. That sounds like a wrestling statement, but it's fairly accurate."

Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight at The O2, London

Despite Corgan's comments The Smashing Pumpkins are still drawing in audiences around the world and continue to be prominent names on festival sets.

This summer will see the rockers - completed by James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and their touring guitarist Kiki Wong - play exciting UK shows as part of their 2025 Aghori tour, including their biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

The Gish rockers will joined by special guests, post punk indie outfit White Lies and fellow ‘90s alt rockers Skunk Anansie, who will join them in London and Colchester only.

Tickets for their dates are on sale now.

Smashing Pumpkins 2025 UK tour dates
Smashing Pumpkins 2025 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Smashing Pumpkins’ 2025 UK dates:

  • 10th August: London, Gunnersbury Park
  • 12th August: TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall
  • 13th August: TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
  • 14th August: Colchester Castle Summer Series

Read more:

More from Radio X

Smashing Pumpkins classic line-up consisted of Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and Darcy Wretzky

Why did Smashing Pumpkins pick the year 1979 for a song title?

Mystery Grunge Band From The 90s

QUIZ: Can you name these GRUNGE bands?

Quizzes

Kurt Cobain in Amsterdam, 25th November 1991.

What Nirvana's Lithium says about religion and mental health

Nirvana

Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in August 2000

How music saved Dave Grohl after the death of Kurt Cobain

Foo Fighters

Pearl Jam performing at the Off Ramp Cafe in Seattle, 26 February 1991. At this show, they were supporting Alice In Chains

What did Pearl Jam play at their first ever show?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods is available on Global Player

Bloomin' Legends with Johnny Vaughan & Gavin Woods: how to listen

Johnny Vaughan

Radiohead's Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood & Ed O'Brien in 1995

Radiohead share new playlist of The Bends’ B-sides & remixes for album’s 30th anniversary

Radiohead

Some of the biggest indie tracks of 2004, including Take Me Out, Club Foot, Helicopter, The Bucket, I Predict A Riot and Golden Touch.

The 25 best Indie Songs of 2004

Depeche Mode at Amsterdam Central station on 26th May 1981: Andrew Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Why did Vince Clarke leave Depeche Mode?

Depeche Mode

Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025: Rick Buckler, Marianne Faithfull, Joey Molland, David Johansen, Roberta Flack and Brian James.

The Classic Rock stars we've lost in 2025

Yeah Yeah Yeahs in 2025

Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce 2025 theatre tour including UK dates at London's Royal Albert Hall