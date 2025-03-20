Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan welcomes third child with wife Chloe: 'Baby Juno is happy and healthy'

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his wife have announced the birth of their baby girl Juno this week.

Billy Corgan and his wife have announced the birth of their third child.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his wife Chloe Mendel have welcomed a baby daughter named Juno into the world on on Tuesday 18th March - one day after the rock star's 58th birthday.

Making the announcement exclusively with PEOPLE magazine, the couple revealed that their second daughter and new bundle of joy came in "the wee hours" weighing 9 lbs and 9 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.

"My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto," Corgan told the outlet "We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth."

The 1979 rocker added: "The kids are absolutely thrilled by their new sister, and being 9 (Augustus) and 6 (Philomena) they can’t wait till she’s old enough to play."

It's just as well that the couples two kids are now "thrilled" by the new arrival, because it's fair to say their reaction to the news they would be having another little brother or sister didn't initially go down as well.

In a video shared by the couple last year where they told their kids that "mommy's pregnant," they were met with disbelief with Augustus stating: "I am stressed" and shouting "Make it an orphan!"

Meanwhile, his younger sister Philomena was moved to tears, declaring: "I don't want it now!"

Luckily the couple saw the funny side, with Corgan joking: "What a beautiful break the news to the children video."

Corgan recently said that he believes Smashing Pumkins are one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock 'n' roll".

The Today rocker argued that the band will probably be appreciated and understood much more as time goes on and will survive negative perceptions of them like Nickelback and Creed.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the now 58-year-old frontman said: "You're about to see that Nickelback and Creed are about go on a huge run of business... They survived (the hate), and now comes the inevitable moment of, 'It was really good'... they wrote a lot of great songs.

"It's kind of how I feel about my musical life. Time will tell my story much better than I did."

"We're probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock 'n' roll," added the Cherub Rock singer. That sounds like a wrestling statement, but it's fairly accurate."

Despite Corgan's comments The Smashing Pumpkins are still drawing in audiences around the world and continue to be prominent names on festival sets.

This summer will see the rockers - completed by James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and their touring guitarist Kiki Wong - play exciting UK shows as part of their 2025 Aghori tour, including their biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

The Gish rockers will joined by special guests, post punk indie outfit White Lies and fellow ‘90s alt rockers Skunk Anansie, who will join them in London and Colchester only.

Tickets for their dates are on sale now.

Smashing Pumpkins’ 2025 UK dates:

10th August: London, Gunnersbury Park

12th August: TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall

13th August: TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

14th August: Colchester Castle Summer Series

