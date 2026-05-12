Billy Corgan announces A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness UK & European tour dates for 2026

The Smashing Pumpkins' frontman Billy Corgan. Picture: John Shaw

By Jenny Mensah

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman will bring his critically acclaimed orchestral and operatic rendering of the iconic 1995 album this side of the pond.

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UK and European dates have been announced for A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness Featuring Billy Corgan.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman launched the critically acclaimed tour — described as "an orchestral & operatic rendering" of the band's iconic 1995 double album — with a seven date run at the Lyric Opera of Chicago last year.

Now, he's set to bring the spectacle to this side of the pond, with dates that include two shows at London's Royal Festival Hall on the 1st and 2nd September.

The run will also see the Tonight singer play dates in Belgium, France and Spain, with presales starting from Tuesday May 12th at 10.00am BST.

Tickets for the Antwerp and Paris shows go on general sale on May 13th at 10.00am CET, while tickets for the London and Madrid shows go on general sale on May 14th at 10.00am BST, with their presale taking place the day before.

See the relevant ticket details here.

A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness featuring Billy Corgan UK & Europe poster. Picture: Press

See Billy Corgan's A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness dates below:

1st September - London, UK, Royal Festival Hall

2nd September - London, UK, Royal Festival Hall

6th September - Antwerp, Belgium, Queen Elisabeth Hall (2 shows)

8th September - Paris, France, Salle Pleye

9th September - Paris, France, Salle Pleye

11th September - Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre

A press release says: "Composed by and featuring performances by Billy himself alongside world class soloists and orchestras, A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness Featuring Billy Corgan is a one-of-a-kind operatic and orchestral rendering of the album Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness. The opera re-imagines and pays homage to the era-defining album of the same name, whilst also expanding the definition and intention of opera."

Corgan who worked alongside GRAMMY-nominated conductor James Lowe, is also joined by vocalists Ed Parks (Baritone - London, Belgium + France), Sydney Mancasola (Soprano), Zoie Reams (Mezzo-Soprano), Dominick Valdes Chenes (Tenor) and Dean Murphy (Baritone - Spain only).

The costumes have also been designed by House of Gilles by Gilles Mendel and Chloé Mendel Corgan.

Billy Corgan says of the dates: “The success of translating Mellon Collie into operatic and classical form has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my life,” says Billy. “Where on each of the 7 sold out nights in Chicago we’d finish within the raucous wave of a standing ovation. So to now take it on the road, and to Europe, too says this magical dream doesn’t have to end.”

Conductor James Lowe adds: "It has been so gratifying to discover how the nuances and layers of Mellon Collie reveal themselves in fresh new ways in these symphonic, choral and operatic settings. To now have the opportunity to perform this work in Europe with world class musicians in such important venues is nothing short of thrilling."

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Meanwhile, last month saw Billy Corgan make his Coachella Festival debut by joining Sombr on stage to perform a classic Pumpkins single from the 1995 album.

The New York singer-songwriter, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, was part way through his set at the festival on Saturday 11th April when he surprised the crowds with the alt-legend.

Despite being marred by a technical issue at the start, the pair went on to give gave an epic performance of the iconic single 1979, which has witnessed a resurgence in recent times thanks to TikTok.

Watch their rendition below:

Sombr with Billy Corgan - 1979 - Live at Coachella 2026

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