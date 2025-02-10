Smashing Pumpkins announce Aghori UK tour dates for summer 2025 - including huge show at London's Gunnersbury Park

10 February 2025, 13:49

Smashing Pumpkins
Smashing Pumpkins. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The alt rock legends will be joined on selected dates by Skunk Anansie and White Lies. Find out where they’re headed this summer and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smashing Pumpkins have announced UK outdoor dates for 2025.

Billy Corgan and co are set to play a quartet of exciting shows this summer as part of their 2025 Aghori tour, including their biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

The 1979 rockers will joined by special guests post punk indie outfit White Lies and fellow ‘90s alt rockers Sunk Anansie, who will join them in London and Colchester only.

Tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday 14th February from 10am at ticketmaster.co.uk.

Smashing Pumpkins 2025 UK tour dates
Smashing Pumpkins 2025 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Read more:

Smashing Pumpkins’ 2025 UK dates:

  • 10th August: London, Gunnersbury Park
  • 12th August: TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall
  • 13th August: TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
  • 14th August: Colchester Castle Summer Series

How to buy tickets to Smashing Pumpkins’ 2025 UK dates:

  • Smashing Pumpkins 2025 outdoor dates go on sale this Friday 14th February form 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk.
  • Pre-sale takes place on 11th February at 10am local time.
  • Visit smashingpumpkins.com for more.

Read more:

More from Radio X

Smashing Pumpkins classic line-up consisted of Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and Darcy Wretzky

Why did Smashing Pumpkins pick the year 1979 for a song title?

Mystery Grunge Band From The 90s

QUIZ: Can you name these GRUNGE bands?

Quizzes

Kurt Cobain in Amsterdam, 25th November 1991.

What Nirvana's Lithium says about religion and mental health

Nirvana

Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in August 2000

How music saved Dave Grohl after the death of Kurt Cobain

Foo Fighters

Pearl Jam performing at the Off Ramp Cafe in Seattle, 26 February 1991. At this show, they were supporting Alice In Chains

What did Pearl Jam play at their first ever show?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Bands that only made it into the singles charts just the once... Derek & The Dominos, Matthews Southern Comfort, Emerson Lake & Palmer and Sniff 'N' The Tears.

The 20 best Classic Rock one hit wonders

Music has been a form of protest for hundreds of years

The 50 greatest protest songs

Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti... and 96/98 St Mark's Place in New York City

The Top 10 most famous Classic Rock album cover locations

Still in business in 2025: Iron Maiden, Pixies and New Order

The oldest bands still touring in 2025

Some of the best podcasts on offer in 2025 and they're all available on Global Player

The 10 best podcasts to kick start 2025