Smashing Pumpkins announce Aghori UK tour dates for summer 2025 - including huge show at London's Gunnersbury Park

Smashing Pumpkins. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The alt rock legends will be joined on selected dates by Skunk Anansie and White Lies. Find out where they’re headed this summer and how to buy tickets.

Smashing Pumpkins have announced UK outdoor dates for 2025.

Billy Corgan and co are set to play a quartet of exciting shows this summer as part of their 2025 Aghori tour, including their biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

The 1979 rockers will joined by special guests post punk indie outfit White Lies and fellow ‘90s alt rockers Sunk Anansie, who will join them in London and Colchester only.

Tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday 14th February from 10am at ticketmaster.co.uk.

Smashing Pumpkins 2025 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Smashing Pumpkins’ 2025 UK dates:

10th August: London, Gunnersbury Park

12th August: TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall

13th August: TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

14th August: Colchester Castle Summer Series

How to buy tickets to Smashing Pumpkins’ 2025 UK dates:

Smashing Pumpkins 2025 outdoor dates go on sale this Friday 14th February form 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk.

outdoor dates go on sale this Friday 14th February form 10am via ticketmaster.co.uk. Pre-sale takes place on 11th February at 10am local time.

Visit smashingpumpkins.com for more.

