Sex Pistols to release three Live In The USA 1978 albums

Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious and Johnny Rotten performing on Stage in 1978. Picture: Getty

The release will feature their final shows before reforming in 1996, with performances in Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco.

The Sex Pistols are releasing three lives albums from their imfamous 1978 US tour.

For the first time, fans will be able to re-live the punk pioneers' - then comprised of Johnny Rotten, Paul Cook, Steve Jones and the late Sid Vicious - raucous gigs that led to their initial split and final gig (before reforming in 1994) at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco on January 14th 1978.

The sets were recorded at South East Music in Atlanta, Georgia on 5th January, Longhorns Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, on 10th January 10, and their chaotic swan song in San Francisco.

Fans can hear the likes of God Save the Queen, Bodies and Anarchy in the UK - which they renamed Anarchy in the USA - and more in all their glory along with frontman Rotten's boisterous ramblings, who declared at their final show: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?”

The admission came just days before Rotten (real name John Lydon) announced that he had quit the band, leading to the group's implosion.

A press release read: "Audiences were provoked, objects flew, tensions brewed, cracks widened among the Pistols themselves - but amidst it all was delivered some of the rawest and most honest music that the country that birthed rock and roll had ever seen. ‘God Save the Queen’, ‘Bodies’, and the re-targeted ‘Anarchy in the USA’ - all launched at the crowds and the onlooking authorities."

The first vinyl, available in red, from the Atlanta gig will be available from 28th February 28.

The white vinyl of the Dallas concert follows on 28th March and the San Francisco vinyl, which comes in in blue, is due out on 25th April 2025.

All three albums, which will also be available digitally and on CD, are available to pre-order now.

Sex Pistols Live In The USA 1978 album boxset. Picture: Press

See the Sex Pistols Live In The USA 1978 albums:

Atlanta, Georgia

1LP (Red Vinyl)

Great South East Music Hall

January 5 1978

Release date: Friday February 28

Dallas, Texas

1LP (White Vinyl)

Longhorns Ballroom

January 10 1978

Release date: Friday March 28

San Francisco, California

1LP (Blue Vinyl)

Winterland Ballroom

January 14 1978

Release date: Friday April 25

