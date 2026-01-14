What happened to the members of the Sex Pistols after they split?

The "Sid" line-up of the Sex Pistols in 1977: Johnny Rotten, Paul Cook, Sid Vicious and Steve Jones. Picture: Alamy

The punk pioneers are cited as one of the most influential British bands of their time, but what were the reasons for their break up in January 1978? And what happened next?

Sex Pistols were one of the most influential British bands of all time. Their confrontational music took classic garage rock and dressed it up with socially-relevant lyrics and a lo-fi style.

Their brief and brilliant career has often been talked about throughout the years, and was the subject of a 2022 biopic series by Trainspotting man Danny Boyle - PISTOL.

Watch the official trailer for Pistol

The band imploded spectacularly in January of 1978, resulting in bitter comments from frontman Johnny Rotten aka John Lydon, and a major court case between the singer and controversial manager Malcolm McLaren.

After achieving notoriety in the UK across the summer of 1977, McLaren decided to launch the Pistols to the American public by sending them off on a tour that led them around some of decidedly “non-punk” parts of the country.

The Pistols hit town: Memphis, Tennessee on 6th January 1978. Picture: Alamy

The Pistols were to kick off in Pennsylvania just after Christmas ’77, taking in Chicago and Cleveland before heading South to Atlanta, Memphis and San Antonio, Texas.

This was a calculated ploy for two reasons: firstly, McLaren wanted to avoid the glare of publicity that would have surrounded a showcase in New York or Los Angeles.

Secondly, the prospect of sending a group of uncultured, uncouth, weird-looking young Londoners into the land of cowboys, rodeos and racial tension was irresistible to the manager, who was always on the lookout for a controversial angle.

What could possibly go wrong? Well, everything.

Sex Pistols At Randy's Rodeo-New York-Sid Hits Guy With Bass.

US authorities didn’t want to give the hell-raising anarchists work permits at first, so initial dates for the tour were cancelled, meaning the tour started on 5th January 1978 at the Great Southeast Music Hall in Atlanta, Georgia. The seven remaining dates were to climax with a show at San Francisco’s legendary Winterland Ballroom, home of the hippy music scene of the 60s.

The dates involved the band and crew travelling across the United States in a bus in the middle of winter. Singer Johnny Rotten contracted the flu. Bassist Sid Vicious was struggling with a serious heroin addiction and there was plenty of temptation on the road. Tension was high and violence was never far away. Everyone hated each other.

Rotten's resentment of McLaren only intensified after he was told of the band’s plans after the tour finished in San Francisco on 14th January. They were due to travel to Rio de Janeiro to make a record with "Great Train Robber" Ronnie Biggs.

The Sex Pistols at the final show of their US tour on 14th January 1978. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

For Rotten, isolated from his bandmates, alienated from his friend Vicious and treated as a commodity by his manager, it was the last straw. The idea was tacky and tasteless.

The singer knew that the Winterland Ballroom was the end of the road. The Pistols encored with a cover of the Stooges’ classic No Fun and ended with Rotten mocking the audience, laughing: “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?”

John Lydon signs off on the Sex Pistols, San Francisco, 14th January 1978. Picture: Richard McCaffrey/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

What did the Sex Pistols play at their final show with Sid Vicious?

Sex Pistols live at the Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, 14th January 1978

God Save The Queen

I Wanna Be Me

Seventeen

New York

EMI

Belsen Was A Gas

Bodies

Holidays In The Sun

Liar

No Feelings

Problems

Pretty Vacant

Anarchy In The UK

Encore: No Fun (cover of the Stooges song)

The Sex Pistols - No Fun - 1/14/1978 - Winterland (Official)

He later wrote in his autobiography: “It was a ridiculous farce. The whole thing was a joke at that point.”

Now completely disillusioned with McLaren and with drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones siding with the boss, Rotten had only one option: he jumped ship. He managed to scrape together enough money to fly to New York, where he announced the Sex Pistols had split.

This was news to Malcolm McLaren, who was in Rio jollying it up with Cook and Jones and Ronnie Biggs. Sid Vicious had disappeared, winding up in hospital in New York in a very bad condition.

What happened to John Lydon after the Sex Pistols?

Johnny Rotten now reverted to his real name John Lydon and was thrown a lifeline by Richard Branson, the head of the band’s label, Virgin. Brandon flew Lydon to Jamaica to schmooze the singer and introduce him to some of his favourite reggae stars.

Lydon formed the more experimental Public Image Ltd. This was “post-punk” and the band’s first single, Public Image, was a rant by Lydon against his former manager: “You never listen to word that I said / You only seen me for the clothes that I wear."

Public Image Limited - Public Image (Official Video)

iL released eight albums between 1978 and 1992: Public Image (First Issue, 1978); Metal Box (1979); The Flowers Of Romance (1981); This Is What You Want... This Is What You Get (1984); Album (1986); Happy? (1987); 9 (1989) and That What Is Not (1992).

After Public Image went on hiatus, Lydon tried a solo career, appeared on Leftfield's 1995 track Open Up and then did the unthinkable: he appeared with the reunited Sex Pistols for a series of shows in 1996, featuring original bassist Glen Matlock - for a reunion.

The high-profile "Filthy Lucre" tour saw the original line-up get back together at London's Finsbury Park, and there was a further reunion for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002. Their last outing was a series of festival shows in 2008, including one last date at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

Sex Pistols announce their "Filthy Lucre" reunion our in March 1996. Picture: JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images

After the Pistols reunion petered out, Lydon reformed Public Image in 2009 and the band have performed together ever since, with 2023 seeing PiL unsuccessfully compete to represent Ireland in Eurovision and issuing their eleventh album, End Of World. Sadly, Lydon lost his wife Nora Forster died the same year after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Alongside Lydon's career as a TV personality, he also had a brief attempt at acting, starring alongside Harvey Keitel in the 1983 movie Copkiller and appearing in 2000's The Independent. And who can forget his appearance in the Country Life butter adverts?

The punk icon also surprised the nation in January 2026 when he was revealed as the mystery voice behind the character of "Yak" in the ITV show The Masked Singer!

John Lydon is unveiled as Yak on Masked Singer UK

What happened to Sid Vicious after the Sex Pistols?

After shooting the famous "My Way" scene for the Pistols movie The Great Rock And Roll Swindle, Vicious - real name John Simon Ritchie - made a bid for solo stardom under the watchful eye of his manager/partner Nancy Spungen.

After performing several shows at the New York club Max's Kansas City, Sid and Nancy slid into the depths of the NYC drug scene. On 11th October 1978, Nancy was found dead at their room at the Chelsea Hotel, having been stabbed with a hunting knife. Sid was arrested for the crime, although the bassist's account of the evening was confused.

On 2nd February 1979, having just been released from rehab as part of his bail conditions, Vicious died from an accidental heroin overdose. He was 21 years old.

Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen in August 1978. Spungen would be found dead in their hotel room in New York two months later; Sid was arrested for her murder and died while out on bail in February 1979. Picture: Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music via Getty Images

What happened to Steve Jones after the Sex Pistols?

After working on the film The Great Rock And Roll Swindle, both guitarist Jones and drummer Paul Cook turned against Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, who had been using their money to finance the movie. The duo then formed a short-lived band called The Professionals, but Jones went on to become a guest guitarist with many different artists, including Siouxsie & The Banshees, Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Thin Lizzy and even Bob Dylan. Jones also formed a band with Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum of Guns N'Roses in 1996 called Neurotic Outsiders.

In 2004, the musician began a successful career in radio with the show Jonesy's Jukebox, and has spent much of the past 20 years hosting shows in the US and UK.

2023 saw Jones collaborate with fellow Pistol Paul Cook on the band Generation Sex, which also featured Billy Idol and Tony James from Generation X. The supergroup played a number of shows across the summer, including a spot at Glastonbury.

Steve Jones playing with the modern line-up of the Sex Pistols in Oslo, June 2025. Picture: Alamy

In June 2024, Jones, Cook and Matlock reformed as the Sex Pistols with Gallows and Rattlesnakes frontman Frank Carter for a fundraising show in aid of London's Bush Hall venue. The quarter went on to play the Pistols' only album Never Mind The Bollocks in full during a short tour in September that year and will be marking 50 years of the Summer Of Punk with more dates, including a headline gig at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Sunday 12th July 2026.

What happened to Paul Cook after the Sex Pistols?

Cook and Jones were responsible for some of the Pistols tracks on the Great Rock And Roll Swindle film soundtrack - the drummer sang vocals on Silly Thing on the album.

After a couple of years in The Professionals, Cook worked with the group Bananarama and produced their debut single Aie a Mwana. Between 1984 and 1989, Cook was in the band Chiefs Of Relief with former Adam And The Ants and Bow Wow Wow musician Matthew Ashman. In the 90s, Cook worked with Edwyn Collins, playing on his hit A Girl Like You, and Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

After the Sex Pistols reunion came and went, Paul Cook joined another veteran punk act Subway Sect, and briefly reformed The Professionals, minus Steve Jones. He appeared in the Generation Sex supergroup with Jones, and is now part of the Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols reunion tour, playing shows across summer 2026.

Paul Cook playing with the Pistols in August 2025. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Glen Matlock after the Sex Pistols?

After Matlock left the Sex Pistols in February 1977, he formed the band Rich Kids with future Ultravox star Midge Ure. The bassist played in the bands The Spectres, Hot Club, The Philistines, The Flying Padovanis, Slinky Vagabond, The International Swingers plus the punk supergroup Dead Men Walking.

Matlock has also made guest appearances with Primal Scream, Blondie, The Faces, Iggy Pop and The Damned, plus he was, of course, part of the reunited Sex Pistols on their Filthy Lucre tour and beyond.

2023 saw Matlock release his seventh album with The Philistines, titled Consequences Coming, which he claimed concerned Brexit, the Trump Presidency and beyond. In 2024, the bassist joined the Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols reunion band for a series of shows, which will continue across this summer.

Glen Matlock onstage with the Sex Pistols in Berlin, July 2025. Picture: Alamy

What happened to manager Malcolm McLaren after the Sex Pistols?

After losing control of the Great Rock And Roll Swindle film in 1979, McLaren walked away from the band. He tried his hand at managing other artists - he controversially split Adam And The Ants to form Bow Wow Wow, but Adam Ant went on to greater success without McLaren. He also unsuccessfully tried to launch Boy George's career before the Culture Club days.

After his management career floundered, McLaren reinvented himself as a musician, forging a successful solo career with hits like Buffalo Girls (an early example of hip hop scratching skills to make the UK charts), Double Dutch (which introduced the skipping craze to the UK) and a reinterpretation of the opera Madame Butterfly, which made the Top 20 in 1984.

After a high profile court case which saw the members of the Sex Pistols regain the rights to the band name and music, McLaren concentrated on TV and film work, which included the Channel 4 show The Ghosts Of Oxford Street (1991) and would curate the occasional fashion and art exhibition.

Malcolm McLaren died from cancer on 8th April 2010. He was 64.