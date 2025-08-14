Public Image Ltd announce This Is Not The Last Tour UK winter dates

Warrington, UK. 01st July, 2025. John Lydon (formerly Johnny Rotten) of Public Image Ltd (PiL) performs live on stage during their This Is Not The Last Tour at Parr Hall.

By Jenny Mensah

John Lydon and co will embark on more dates in late December 2025 and early January next year.

Public Image Ltd have added fresh dates to their This Is Not The Last Tour.

John Lydon and co have been playing shows throughout spring and summer 2025 and now it looks like they're set for even more.

The former Sex Pistol and his band will embark on fresh dates, which kick off at the end of the year on 27th December 2025 at London's O2 Forum and come to a close on 10th January 2026 at Coventry's HMV Empire.

Announcing the news the Rise legends said: "Treat yourself to a Rotten Christmas and New Year..."

See PiL's 2025-2026 This Is Not The Last winter UK tour dates:

27th December 2025: London, O2 Forum

28th December 2025: Manchester, O2 Ritz

29th December 2025: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall

2nd January 2026: Butlins Bognor Regis, Rockaway Beach Festival

3rd January 2026: Swindon, MECA

4th January 2026: Swansea, Patti Pavilion

6th January 2026: Cambridge, Junction

7th January 2026: Frome, Cheese & Grain

10th January 2026: Coventry, HWV Empire

Tickets are on sale now.

The shows will continue to showcase the band's career-spanning discography, plus their most recent album End of World, which was released in 2023 and included the lead single Hawaii.

The song was a tribute to Lydon's late wife Nora Forster, which formed the band's bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision.

Speaking of the emotional track, the punk rock icon said: "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

"It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

Public Image Ltd (PiL) - Hawaii (official promo video)

The frontman was left devastated after his wife lost her long battle with Alzheimer's disease, aged 80, on 6th April 2023, but vowed to embark on a lengthy tour supporting the record as it's what she would have wanted.

The Sex Pistols rocker John Lydon breaks down while talking about wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis on This Morning

PiL will conclude their summer UK and Ireland dates this month at Cyprus Avenue in Cork on Friday 15th August and with a date in Belfast's Custom House Square on Saturday 16th August.

