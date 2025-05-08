John Lydon thinks The Rolling Stones should retire

John Lydon has made a remark about The Rolling Stones. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty, J.BOUQUET

By Jenny Mensah

The former Sex Pistols frontman believes he's "not short of a song idea or two".

John Lydon believes its time for The Rolling Stones to retire.

The PiL (Public Image Ltd) frontman and former Sex Pistols rocker made the comments on Good Morning Britain as part of a conversation about going back to work after his beloved wife Nora Forster died of dementia, aged 80 in 2023.

“If I just sat back and retired, that’s not me," he told presenters Ed Balls and Susanna Reid.

"I’m not that kind of person. By all means, The Rolling Stones should retire, I’m not short of a song idea or two, so there’s a difference.”

He added wryly: “I’ve offended music lovers.”

He brought 'Anarchy to the UK' nearly 50 years ago, but after sadly losing his wife Nora in April 2023, and his best friend and manager just 8 months later, former Sex Pistol John Lydon thought he'd never tour again.



But two years on, the pioneering godfather of punk is back… pic.twitter.com/Nr7oN6WBSZ — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 7, 2025

Lydon may think The Rolling Stones should pack it in, but the band scored a UK number one album with Hackney Diamonds in 2023.

Lydon and PiL meanwhile will support their 2023 album End of The World with dates their 2025 string of UK & Ireland dates, dubbed This Is Not The Last Tour.

Tickets for the dates are on sale now.

See PiL's 2025 This Is Not The Last Tour dates:

MAY 2025

22 – O2 Academy, Bristol

23 – Stone Valley Festival South, Ware

24 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 – The Foundry, Torquay *new date

27 – Chalk, Brighton *new date

29 – Birdwell, Barnsley

30 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

31 – Epic Studios, Norwich

JUNE 2025:

12 – 3Olympia, Dublin

13 – Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick

14 – Depot, Cardiff

24 - Dreamland, Margate

26 – White Rock, Hastings

27 – Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark

28 – O2 Academy, Oxford

JULY 2025:

01 – Parr Hall, Warrington *new date

03 – O2 Academy, Leicester

04 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

05 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

30 – Leadmill, Sheffield

31 – Roadmender, Northampton

AUGUST 2025:

01 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth

07 – Town Hall, Cheltenham *new date

08 – Stone Valley Festival North, Durham

09 – Empire, Coventry

15 – City Hall, Cork

16 – Putting The Fast In Belfast, Belfast

