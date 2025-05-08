John Lydon thinks The Rolling Stones should retire

8 May 2025, 11:54

John Lydon and The Rolling Stones
John Lydon has made a remark about The Rolling Stones. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty, J.BOUQUET

By Jenny Mensah

The former Sex Pistols frontman believes he's "not short of a song idea or two".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Lydon believes its time for The Rolling Stones to retire.

The PiL (Public Image Ltd) frontman and former Sex Pistols rocker made the comments on Good Morning Britain as part of a conversation about going back to work after his beloved wife Nora Forster died of dementia, aged 80 in 2023.

“If I just sat back and retired, that’s not me," he told presenters Ed Balls and Susanna Reid.

"I’m not that kind of person. By all means, The Rolling Stones should retire, I’m not short of a song idea or two, so there’s a difference.”

He added wryly: “I’ve offended music lovers.”

Read more:

Lydon may think The Rolling Stones should pack it in, but the band scored a UK number one album with Hackney Diamonds in 2023.

Lydon and PiL meanwhile will support their 2023 album End of The World with dates their 2025 string of UK & Ireland dates, dubbed This Is Not The Last Tour.

Tickets for the dates are on sale now.

See PiL's 2025 This Is Not The Last Tour dates:

MAY 2025

  • 22 – O2 Academy, Bristol
  • 23 – Stone Valley Festival South, Ware
  • 24 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
  • 26 – The Foundry, Torquay *new date
  • 27 – Chalk, Brighton *new date
  • 29 – Birdwell, Barnsley
  • 30 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle
  • 31 – Epic Studios, Norwich

JUNE 2025:

  • 12 – 3Olympia, Dublin
  • 13 – Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick
  • 14 – Depot, Cardiff
  • 24 - Dreamland, Margate
  • 26 – White Rock, Hastings
  • 27 – Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark
  • 28 – O2 Academy, Oxford

JULY 2025:

  • 01 – Parr Hall, Warrington *new date
  • 03 – O2 Academy, Leicester
  • 04 – Engine Shed, Lincoln
  • 05 – Guildhall, Portsmouth
  • 30 – Leadmill, Sheffield
  • 31 – Roadmender, Northampton

AUGUST 2025:

  • 01 – Picturedrome, Holmfirth
  • 07 – Town Hall, Cheltenham *new date
  • 08 – Stone Valley Festival North, Durham
  • 09 – Empire, Coventry
  • 15 – City Hall, Cork
  • 16 – Putting The Fast In Belfast, Belfast

Read more:

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Radio X Classic Rock is dedicated to playing the legends of rock music

How to listen to Radio X Classic Rock

Radio X Chilled is dedicated to playing laid back anthems.

How to listen to Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade of Grunge and Britpop.

How to listen to Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s brings you the biggest anthems from the decade.

How to listen to Radio X 00s

More on Sex Pistols

John Lydon, on stage with the Sex Pistols on their final tour. Isle Of Wight festival 2008

Sex Pistols are "over once and for all" following new lawsuit

PISTOL is a limited series about the Sex Pistols

PISTOL: How to watch the Sex Pistols series

John Lydon - Premiere Of Epix's "Punk" - Arrivals

John Lydon labels Sex Pistols bandmates "greedy, selfish, nasty f***s"