Glen Matlock responds to claims Sex Pistols are a "tribute act" without John Lydon

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter with John Lydon inset. Picture: Press, Andy Von Pip/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Sex Pistols bassist has discussed the band's relationship with their former frontman and talked about their "new lease on life" with Frank Turner as their singer.

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Glen Matlock doesn't see the Sex Pistols ever reuniting with John Lydon and has responded to his remarks about the rockers being a "tribute band" without him.

The founding bassist of the iconic punk band features in the new documentary I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol, which shares a name with his 1996 memoir - and has ruled out any chance of himself, Paul Cook and Steve Jones making peace with their former frontman.

Asked by Billboard if they would welcome Lydon back, he replied: "It’s just not gonna happen," adding: "He’s moved on from now. But good luck to John; he’s got the Public Image [Limted] thing going."

The remaining band members now tour with Frank Carter - formerly of Gallows and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes - and Matlock has hit back at Lydon's claims they are merely a tribute act.

"People say we’re a tribute band without John, but there’s three of us, and he’s the only Public Imager," said the Anarchy In The UK rocker. "I think he’s painted himself into a corner of a very big hallway.”

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Praising the impact of Carter on their performances, he continued: "Frank has given us a new lease on life. It’s a bit like the beginning in the band, when we first started out, before John got his face in the papers.

"Jenny, [Cook’s wife], came to see us and said, ‘Y’know what; that’s the first time I’ve ever seen you guys come off stage with a smile on your face.”

When it comes to new music, Matlock teased that he had "some tracks" but the band all live in different cities unless they tour together.

The Pistols rocker mused: “I’d like to [release new music]. I’ve got some tracks; they’re not finished songs, just sort of earmarked if that [opportunity] comes up.

"I think Frank would like to. The only thing is Steve lives in LA, I live [in London], Frank’s out of town.

"When we get together [to tour] we have enough time to do what we need to do. There’s not a lot of hanging around. But who knows. We’re beginning to run out of time a little bit, but never say never, right?”

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter. Picture: Laurie Lynn Stark

The rockers will also mark 50 years since Sex Pistols' infamous date at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in 1976 with a headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Sunday 12th July 2026.

Joining them on the night at the iconic outdoor amphitheatre will be very special guests in punk poet and The Bard of Salford Dr John Cooper Clarke, plus The Undertones.

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter's 2026 arena dates. Picture: Press

The date also comes as part of the band's 50 years of punk celebration summer shows, which will also see the rockers play the likes of Isle of Wight Festival, TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall Halifax on TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on and TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter - Anarchy In The UK Tour 2026 dates:

Mon 7th Dec - 3 Arena – Dublin

Wed 9th Dec - Corn Exchange - Edinburgh

Thu 10th Dec - O2 Academy - Glasgow

Fri 18th Dec - Brixton Academy - London

Sun 20 Dec - Eventim Apollo - London

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