Sex Pistols & Frank Carter dedicate Sydney show to late Blondie drummer Clem Burke

Sex Pistols & Frank Carter with Clem Burke inset. Picture: Press, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Frank Carter and the legendary punk rockers paid tribute to the late Blondie drummer, whose death was announced this week.

Sex Pistols and Frank Carter paid tribute to Clem Burke this week.

The punk pioneers and their touring singer took to the stage at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney Australia on Tuesday (8th April) and chose to dedicate their show to the legendary Blondie drummer, who lost his private battle with cancer the day before.

Addressing the crowd after their regal intro music, the Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes singer said: "Good evening Sydney! Very quickly I just want to take a moment to dedicate this show to an amazing man and a friend of the lads, Clem Burke. An incredible drummer, who sadly passed away yesterday.

"So tonight is for Clem and it's for friendship, okay? Have fun."

See the touching moment, which was posted by bassist Glen Matlock on Instagram:

Matlock also shared an image of himself with the drummer, who he toured with for many years as a member of Blondie.

He wrote in the caption: "Such a sad news couple of days. What a drummer, what a friend, what a guy. Will miss you big time mate."

Burke's bandmates and close friends Debbie Harry and Chris Stein shared the devastating news of his passing in a statement on Monday, which read: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer. Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie."

The Heart of Glass rockers continued: "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie."

The signed off the heartfelt post: "Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family."

