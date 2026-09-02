Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter announce new 2026 Anarchy In The UK dates celebrating 50 years of punk

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter. Picture: Laurie Lynn Stark

By Jenny Mensah

Sex Pistols' Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock will continue to celebrate 50 years of punk with Frank Carter this winter, with six new UK shows announced.

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Sex Pistols and Frank Carter have announced fresh dates for 2026.

The punk pioneers and the Rattlesnakes frontman previously shared their plans to celebrate 50 years of punk with huge arena dates this winter, with shows in the London O2 Academy Brixton and the London Eventim Apollo.

Now, the rockers have added six new dates for this winter, which include a stops in Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Bristol.

Guitarist Steve Jones said of the announcement: “We're having a blast - we're like a well-oiled machine right now - and it's been incredible to get out there with these songs we wrote 50 years ago. We love it. Frank's a great frontman and really gets the crowd going. Every person in the audience loves these songs as much as we do and it’s an absolute pleasure to get out there and play them.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale here this Friday 4th September at 10am.

Get the full dates below...

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter's 2026 arena dates. Picture: Press

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Sex Pistols feat Frank Carter's 2026 Anarchy In The UK tour dates:

Fri 4th Dec - 02 Academy, Leeds - NEW DATE ADDED

Sat 5th Dec - NX, Newcastle - NEW DATE ADDED

Mon 7th Dec - 3 Arena – Dublin

Wed 9th Dec - Corn Exchange - Edinburgh

Thu 10th Dec - O2 Academy - Glasgow

Sat 12th Dec - Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool - NEW DATE ADDED

Mon 14 Dec - O2 Academy, Birmingham - NEW DATE ADDED

Tue 15 Dec - Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth - NEW DATE ADDED

Wed 16 Dec - The Prospect Building, Bristol - NEW DATE ADDED

Fri 18th Dec - Brixton Academy - London

Sun 20 Dec - Eventim Apollo - London

This summer saw the Sex Pistols celebrate their infamous date at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in 1976 with a headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Sunday 12th July 2026. They were joined on the date by very special guests in punk poet and The Bard of Salford Dr John Cooper Clarke, plus The Undertones.

The band also played a selection of summer outdoor shows including dates at The Piece Hall Halifax, Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Sex Pistols and Frank Carter will also play Manchester this year. Picture: Press

Formerly of Gallows and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Carter initially joined the line-up of Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock in 2024, to help save London’s iconic Bush Hall.

He soon received rave reviews for the energy and freshness brought to Sex Pistols’ music and the new line-up has been going strong ever since, drawing enviable crowds around the world.

“We’ve had a blast. People want to come and see us play live,” said Cook. “If I must say so myself, we are a great live band!”

For Jones, the mission is simple: “If it ain’t fun, I ain’t doing it. I’m too old for bullshit.”

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