Sex Pistols & Frank Carter for 2026 headline date at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl

Sex Pistols and Frank Carter will play Manchester next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Anarchy in the UK rockers will celebrate 50 years of their date at Lesser Free Trade Hall with the Manchester date next year. Find out how you can buy tickets.

Sex Pistols and Frank Carter have announced an outdoor show for next year.

Celebrating 50 years of their infamous date at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in 1976, the punk legends - comprised of Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols, alongside Frank Carter - will play a headline gig at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Sunday 12th July 2026.

Joining them on the night at the iconic outdoor amphitheatre will be very special guests punk poet and The Bard of Salford Dr John Cooper Clarke, plus The Undertones.

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl poster. Picture: Press

The dates will come as part of their 50 years of punk celebration shows, which will also see the rockers play a headline show at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall Halifax on Saturday 11th July 2026, TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday 1st August 2026 and TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday 2nd August.

Visit sexpistolsofficial.com for more.

When do Sex Pistols play Castlefield Bowl in 2026?

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will celebrate 50 years of the Lesser Free Trade Hall with a show at Castlefield Bowl, Manchester on Sunday 12th June 2uly 2026.

Who supports Sex Pistols at Castlefield Bowl?

Fans can expect the band to be joined by special guest and Salford's own punk poet Dr. John Cooper Clarke.

Also on the bill will be Northern Irish punk contemporaries The Undertones, known for their hits Teenage Kicks, My Perfect Cousin and more.

How to buy tickets for Sex Pistols at Castlefield Bowl:

Tickets for the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter go on general sale this Friday 28th November from 10am here.

