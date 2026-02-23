Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter announce Anarchy In The UK 2026 arena tour celebrating 50 years of punk

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter. Picture: Laurie Lynn Stark

By Jenny Mensah

The Anarchy in the UK rockers and Frank Carter will celebrate 50 years of punk with dates in Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Sex Pistols and Frank Carter have announced an Anarchy in the UK 2026 arena tour.

The punk pioneers and the Rattlesnakes frontman will celebrate 50 years of punk with huge arena dates this winter, which kick off in Dublin and include two shows in London, where they'll play the iconic Brixton Academy on 18th December and the Eventim Apollo on 20th December.

Tickets for the shows go on sale via livenation.co.uk/sex-pistols-tickets-adp1907 this Friday 27th February at 9am.

See the full dates below:

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter's 2026 arena dates. Picture: Press

See Sex Pistols feat Frank Carter - Anarchy In The UK Tour 2026 dates:

Mon 7th Dec - 3 Arena – Dublin

Wed 9th Dec - Corn Exchange - Edinburgh

Thu 10th Dec - O2 Academy - Glasgow

Fri 18th Dec - Brixton Academy - London

Sun 20 Dec - Eventim Apollo - London

The rockers will also mark 50 years since Sex Pistols' infamous date at the Lesser Free Trade Hall in 1976 with a headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Sunday 12th July 2026.

Joining them on the night at the iconic outdoor amphitheatre will be very special guests in punk poet and The Bard of Salford Dr John Cooper Clarke, plus The Undertones.

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl poster. Picture: Press

The dates also come as part of their 50 years of punk celebration summer shows, which will also see the rockers play a headline show at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall Halifax on Saturday 11th July, TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday 1st August and TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Sunday 2nd August.

Sex Pistols and Frank Carter will also play Manchester this year. Picture: Press

Formerly of Gallows and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Carter joined the line-up of Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock in 2024, to help save London’s iconic Bush Hall.

He soon received rave reviews for the energy and freshness brought to Sex Pistols’ music and the new line-up has been going strong ever since, drawing enviable crowds around the world.

“We’ve had a blast. People want to come and see us play live,” said Cook. “If I must say so myself, we are a great live band!”

For Jones, the mission is simple: “If it ain’t fun, I ain’t doing it. I’m too old for bullshit.”

