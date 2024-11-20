Win Sam Fender tickets on Radio X this weekend

We have tickets to Sam's sold-out Manchester and London arena shows next month - keep listening to Radio X to find out how you can win a pair...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This weekend, Radio X is all about one man: Sam Fender!

The Geordie superstar has made a spectacular return with his new single, People Watching, which is his first new material in two years and Radio X's Record Of The Week.

It's the title track of his third album, which arrives on 21st February 2025.

Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Lyric Video)

Tickets for Sam's December 2024 arena dates sold out in minutes... but we here at Radio X have managed to get our hands on some!

So, if you want to be at Sam Fender’s Manchester or London shows in a couple of weeks’ time, keep Radio X on this Friday 22nd, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November.

Your first chance to win will be this Friday on The Chris Moyles Show, from 6.30am!

Keep listening to Radio X on Global Player.

Download Global Player for free! Picture: Global

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk